Relief to traders as SEBI tweaks peak margin rules

New Delhi, May 11

SEBI has tweaked peak margin rules which will bring huge relief to traders and brokerage houses that have been incurring high margin penalties so far, experts said on Wednesday.

Under the new norms, the beginning of the day margin will be considered as peak margin. This is only in respect of the collection of upfront margin. The peak margin rule that was implemented last year restricted brokers’ ability to fund clients’ intra-day positions. Besides, the margin requirements are changed up to five times intra-day based on the updated NSE SPAN files, Tejas Khoday, CEO, FYERS, said. — PTI

New framework