Remlife Global Partners With JiyaYu Lifesciences To Replace Animal Inputs In APIs Via Green Chemistry

New Delhi [India], May 9: Remlife Global PTE LTD., a Singapore-based subsidiary of BSE-listed Remedium Lifecare Ltd. (India), is pleased to announce a forward-looking partnership with JiyaYu Lifesciences PTE Ltd., a green chemistry technology platform company. This collaboration is focused on replacing animal-origin raw materials in the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and advanced intermediates through proprietary fermentation and biocatalyst-based alternatives.

As part of the partnership, JiyaYu will license out fully developed and scalable technologies to Remlife Global on an exclusive basis. These technologies are designed to replace traditional animal-derived steps with sustainable, cost-effective, and regulatorycompliant bioprocesses. Remlife Global will scale up and commercialise these technologies at one or more GMP-compliant contract manufacturing sites across India, Singapore, Malta, Ireland, Belgium, and Italy.

JiyaYu Lifesciences has in turn partnered with a UK-based R&D technology platform specialising in the development of fermentation and biocatalystbased alternatives to animal-origin pharmaceutical inputs. Through this collaboration, JiyaYu gains access to cutting-edge innovations that it will transfer to Remlife Global as fully scalable technologies.

Each technology will be supported by detailed process dossiers and full technology transfer documents, enabling Remlife Global to implement, validate, and scale up the processes at approved GMP manufacturing sites.

These solutions will support Remlife Global's vision of eliminating dependence on vulnerable and ethically complex supply chains, while capturing new commercial opportunities in global regulated markets.

"Our collaboration with JiyaYu Lifesciences is a transformative move toward building a more ethical, resilient, and sustainable pharmaceutical supply chain." said Adarsh Munjal.

Financial Outlook

Each technology platform has a minimum commercial potential of Rs50 crore per product, with EBITDA margins estimated between 20% to 25%. Assuming a scale-up of two products per year, cumulative revenue and EBITDA could grow substantially:

-FY26: 2 products | Rs100 Cr revenue | Rs20-25 Cr EBITDA

-FY27: 4 products | Rs200 Cr revenue | Rs40-50 Cr EBITDA

Moving Beyond Animal-Based Inputs

Remlife Global's strategic direction is anchored in the belief that the future of pharmaceuticals lies in sustainable, animal-free production. Key reasons for this shift include:

-Ethical and ESG Alignment: Modern pharmaceutical companies are under growing pressure to remove animal-based components from their supply chains.

-Safety & Quality Control: Fermentation and biocatalyst-based systems offer superior consistency and eliminate the risk of contamination from animal-borne pathogens.

-Supply Chain Resilience: Diseases, regulatory shifts, and geopolitical volatility all threaten the availability of animal-derived inputs.

-Environmental Benefits: Traditional animal-derived raw materials are linked to high emissions, land use, and water consumption.

-Industry Momentum: Leading global pharma firms are rapidly adopting bio-based and cruelty-free technologies in their development pipelines.

About Remlife Global PTE LTD.

Remlife Global PTE LTD. is the international innovation arm of Remedium Lifecare Ltd. (India), a BSE-listed pharmaceutical company. With a focus on R&D commercialisation and strategic collaborations, Remlife Global is driving the transition to sustainable API Contract manufacturing across multiple global jurisdictions.

