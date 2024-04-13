Retail inflation drops to 4.85% in March, lowest in 9 months

New Delhi, April 12

The consumer price index based inflation rate fell to a nine-month low of 4.85 per cent in March as compared to 5.09 per cent in February mainly due to drastic decline in retail inflation for urban areas.

However, there was no relief from elevated food prices with the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for March at 8.52 per cent as against 8.66 per cent in the previous month, according to the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Food prices still hurt There was no relief from food prices with the Consumer Food Price Index for March at 8.52%

Though the price rise continued, the rate of increase in many sub-segments in March was lower than that in February

The inflation rate in pulses was 17.71% in March; in February, it was 19.47%. Vegetable prices in March also rose 28.34% as against 8.66% in February

In the food segment, price rise continued but the rate of increase in many sub-segments in March was lower than that in February. For instance, the inflation rate in spices was 11.4 per cent in March as against 13.28 per cent in the previous month. The inflation in pulses was 17.71 per cent in March but lower than 19.47 per cent in February. Vegetable prices in March also rose 28.34 per cent. In Punjab, there was a marginal rise in the inflation rate. The index was recorded at 178 in March as against 177.7 in February.

In Haryana too, the index rose from 182.7 in February to 183.7 in March. Himachal Pradesh, however, saw a decline from 175.2 to 174.8. — TNS

At 5.7%, IIP rises to 4-month high in Feb

Industrial production growth rose to a four-month high of 5.7% in February due to the good performance of mining and electricity sectors. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) was 4.1% in January, 4.2% in December, 2.5% in November and 11.9% in October

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Inflation