Retail inflation eases to 12-month low of 4.75%

New Delhi, June 12
Retail inflation eased to a one-year low of 4.75 per cent in May as prices of some kitchen items declined marginally, according to government data released on Wednesday.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 4.83 per cent in April 2024 and 4.31 per cent in May 2023 (previous low).
Inflation in the food basket was 8.69 per cent in May, marginally down from 8.70 per cent in April, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
Headline inflation has seen sequential moderation since February 2024, albeit in a narrow range from 5.1 per cent in February to 4.8 per cent in April 2024. The government has tasked the Reserve Bank to ensure the CPI inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.
Earlier this month, the RBI projected the CPI inflation for 2024-25 at 4.5 per cent, with Q1 at 4.9 per cent, Q2 at 3.8 per cent, Q3 at 4.6 per cent, and Q4 at 4.5 per cent.
The central bank mainly factors in the retail inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy.
