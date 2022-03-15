Retail inflation hits 8-month high of 6.07% in February

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

Retail inflation hit an eight-month high of 6.07% in February, remaining above the RBI’s comfort level for the second month in a row, while wholesale price-based inflation soared to 13.11% on account of hardening of crude oil and non-food item prices, government data showed on Monday.

The previous high for retail inflation was 6.26% in June 2021. The consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation, which is taken into account by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) while deciding its monetary policy, rose mainly because of costlier food items, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation in February rose to 13.11% due to hardening of prices of crude oil and non-food items. —