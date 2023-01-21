Reviewing SC decision, will cooperate with CCI: Google

PTI

New Delhi, January 20

With the Supreme Court turning down Google's plea for a stay on the CCI order, the tech giant on Friday said it is reviewing the details of the decision which is limited to interim relief and did not decide the merits of the appeal.

The company said it remains committed to users and partners and "will cooperate with the CCI on the way forward in parallel with our appeal.” In a setback to Google, the Supreme Court on Thursday endorsed the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) declining to grant an interim stay on the imposition of Rs 1,337-crore penalty on the US tech major by the competition regulator for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the Android mobile device ecosystem.

"We are reviewing the details of yesterday's decision which is limited to interim relief and did not decide the merits of our appeal," a Google spokesperson said.

Google said Android has greatly benefitted Indian users, developers, and original equipment manufacturers and played a key role in India's digital transformation. The SC had granted a week's time to the US firm to deposit 10% of Rs 1,337-crore penalty imposed on it by the CCI.