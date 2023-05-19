Revival of Jet Airways unlikely anytime soon

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, May 18

The revival of Jet Airways seems unlikely anytime soon as its air operator’s certificate (AOC) is set to expire tomorrow. Jet Airways was granted the AOC on May 20, 2022 by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to help it start full-scale service. However, it has not been able to operate a single flight since then.

While Jet Airways doesn’t have a management team, the Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for the airline grounded in 2019, has not yet completed the transfer of ownership and pay back the lenders

Sanjiv Kapoor, chief executive officer-designate, quit the company last month. PP Singh, vice-president (operations) and Neeraj Manchanda, company secretary, quit the organisation the same week. Mark Turner, vice-president of in-flight services, Nakul Tuteja, vice-president of human resources and administration, HR Jagannath, vice-president of engineering and Ronit Baugh, head of communications, have also resigned.

Jet Airways was at one point of time India’s second full-service airline apart from Air India. It was founded by Naresh Goyal and began full-fledged operations in 1995 with international flights added in 2004.