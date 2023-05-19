 Revival of Jet Airways unlikely anytime soon : The Tribune India

Revival of Jet Airways unlikely anytime soon

Air operator’s certificate set to expire today

Revival of Jet Airways unlikely anytime soon


Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, May 18

The revival of Jet Airways seems unlikely anytime soon as its air operator’s certificate (AOC) is set to expire tomorrow. Jet Airways was granted the AOC on May 20, 2022 by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to help it start full-scale service. However, it has not been able to operate a single flight since then.

Transfer of ownership not completed yet

  • Jet Airways was granted air operator’s certificate (AOC) on May 20, 2022 by the DGCA to help it start full-scale service. However, it has not been able to operate a single flight since then
  • While Jet Airways doesn’t have a management team, the Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for the airline grounded in 2019, has not yet completed the transfer of ownership and pay back the lenders

Sanjiv Kapoor, chief executive officer-designate, quit the company last month. PP Singh, vice-president (operations) and Neeraj Manchanda, company secretary, quit the organisation the same week. Mark Turner, vice-president of in-flight services, Nakul Tuteja, vice-president of human resources and administration, HR Jagannath, vice-president of engineering and Ronit Baugh, head of communications, have also resigned.

While Jet Airways does not have a management team, the Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC), the winning bidder for the airline grounded in 2019, has not yet completed the transfer of ownership and pay back the lenders.

Jet Airways was at one point of time India’s second full-service airline apart from Air India. It was founded by Naresh Goyal and began full-fledged operations in 1995 with international flights added in 2004.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

2
Punjab

Raghav and Parineeti shows gratitude to Akal Takht Jathedar for attending their engagement ceremony; post unseen pictures

3
Chandigarh

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

4
Punjab

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal’s parents meet him at Dibrugarh jail

5
Nation

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

6
Nation EXPLAINER

Why was Kiren Rijiju replaced? 'Victory of the judicial system', claims opposition

7
Punjab

High-velocity winds affect power supply in parts of Punjab

8
Nation

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

9
World

US court allows 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

10
Punjab

Punjab: Farmers block railway track, say compensation for land acquisition inadequate

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Top News

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official

A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...

Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state

Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state

Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs

In 48 hours, Centre clears names of two SC judges

In 48 hours, Centre clears names of two SC judges

PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official

PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official

Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...

Navy deploys P8I aircraft to trace 39 on board missing Chinese vessel

Navy deploys P8I aircraft to trace 39 on board missing Chinese vessel


Cities

View All

Farmers block rail tracks; stage protest at Amritsar DC office

Farmers block rail tracks; stage protest at Amritsar DC office

Stop waste water release into irrigation channels, says Amritsar DC

Tarn Taran: 21-yr-old Army sepoy killed in road accident

Documentary on architectural heritage of Khalsa College screened

29 ETT teachers get job letters

Night storm renders tricity areas powerless

Night storm renders tricity areas powerless

12-hr outage in most parts of Mohali dist

Donate household articles at Chandigarh MC centres from tomorrow

Rs 132 cr spent on solid waste mgmt, NGT told

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23

Man kills tailor in Gandhi Nagar, nabbed

Man kills tailor in Gandhi Nagar, nabbed

Bus fails to halt at stop for women, driver suspended

Dist sees increase in stubble burning cases

Dist sees increase in stubble burning cases

Mann shows support for newly-elected MP Rinku

DC office employees call off pen-down strike

Sewa Kendras start issuing digital receipts for services

Chutani assumes charge as new SE

Heavy rain, storm render city residents ‘powerless’

Heavy rain, storm render city residents ‘powerless’

Major fire at chemical godown in Khanna

YUG initiative to involve youth in city governance launched by admn

Visitors suffer as DC office employees go on strike

Stepfather rapes minor, nabbed

Day after inauguration, snarl-up witnessed outside new bus stand

Day after inauguration, snarl-up witnessed outside new bus stand

Civic body demolishes illegal structures in Patiala

Sirhind residents protest MC’s failure to remove garbage from roadside

3-day capacity-building programme begins at RGNUL

Fatehgarh Sahib: Technology labs encourage active learning, says DC