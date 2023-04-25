 Ricela Group Chairman Sharma honoured : The Tribune India

Ricela Group Chairman Sharma honoured

Ricela Group Chairman Sharma honoured

Ricela Group Chairman AR Sharma has been conferred with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by the International Association of Rice Bran Oil (IARBO). The event was held at Hyderabad and was attended by over 500 delegates from India and abroad.

MiVirtue announces launch at national level

MiVirtue, a value-based Edtech platform, announced its national launch in Chandigarh on Monday. The platform aims to instil moral, social and emotional values in children through technology-based formal education.

Lexus India launches 5th-gen Lexus RX

Lexus India has announced the launch of the all-new 5th generation Lexus RX for the Indian market.

Hitachi launches ‘Coolest Third Umpire’ campaign

Hitachi Cooling & Heating India has released 'Coolest Third Umpire' campaign featuring actor Kiku Sharda.

Nappa Dori opens store in Chandigarh

Lifestyle brand Nappa Dori opened its new store in Chandigarh. From handcrafted bags and accessories to home decor, the brand offers an array of premium leather products, each exuding old-world charm and elegance.

PFC approves EV financing facility

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), a Maharatna company and the leading NBFC in the power sector, has sanctioned a loan of Rs 633 crore to Gensol Engineering Ltd for buying 5,000 passenger electric vehicles (EVs) and 1,000 cargo EVs.

Alia brand ambassador for Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the sixth largest jewellery retailer globally with 312 showrooms across 10 countries, has signed Indian actress Alia Bhatt as their new brand ambassador.

Footwear maker VKC Group bags IPUA award

VKC Group, a leading PU footwear manufacturer in India, has bagged the prestigious Indian Polyurethane Association (IPUA) Award for its contribution in creating a new market and popularising polyurethane (PU) footwear in the sandals categories across India.

Chandigarh Group of Colleges ranked ‘A+’ by NAAC

Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Jhanjeri, has been awarded the prestigious A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Tata Power releases movie on Earth Day

In a big push to its long-term mass movement on promoting green energy adoption in India, Tata Power and News18 have released an inspirational film for television and digital platforms on Earth Day 2023.

Tata AIA Life introduces version of annuity plan

Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA Life), one of India's leading life insurance companies, has introduced a more powerful version of its flagship annuity (guaranteed income for life) plan, Tata AIA Life Fortune Guarantee Pension.

RBI approves appointments for HDFC Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as the Deputy Managing Director of HDFC Bank and Bhavesh Zaveri as executive director of the bank for three years with effect from April 19.

Audi India registers 126% sales growth

Audi, German luxury car manufacturer, continued its strong sales momentum in Q1 2023 with 126 per cent growth.

Glenmark strengthens presence in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Glenmark), an innovation-driven, global pharmaceuticals company, has strengthened its position in the respiratory segment and has been ranked No.2 in the Indian pharma market.

Sony launches BRAVIA X80L television series

Sony India on Monday announced the launch of BRAVIA X80L television series. The new X80L series offers improved vision and sound quality.

‘Ma Ki Roti’ initiative in Himachal’s Bilaspur

Puri Oil Mills Limited, the makers of P Mark Mustard Oil, through its CSR arm Sarfarosh Foundation, has launched the 29th 'Ma Ki Roti' community kitchen, an initiative by Ma Foundation, Mumbai, in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

Patanjali opens mega store in Chandigarh

Patanjali's new mega store has been unveiled in Chandigarh's Sector 44D for ayurveda and herbal care enthusiasts of the tricity.

Tally Solutions announces ‘MSME Honours’

Tally Solutions, a pioneer in the software products industry, has announced the third edition of the ‘MSME Honours'.

