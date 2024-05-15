Riding on car, SUV sales, passenger vehicle exports surge by 21% in FY25

Vijay C Roy
Chandigarh, May 14
An uptick in demand for passenger vehicles in the overseas market propelled the exports in April, even though the wholesales witnessed a marginal growth in the domestic market on account of higher base of previous fiscal.
As per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers data in the domestic market, passenger vehicles continue to register the highest-ever monthly sales with 3,35,629 lakh units with a marginal growth of 1.3 per cent in April 2024 compared to April 2023.
However, exports increased by 21.1 per cent in the same period. Passenger vehicle exports touched 49,563 units in April this year as compared to corresponding month of the previous fiscal when 40,940 units were exported. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Honda Cars, Kia Motors and Toyota Kirloskar Motor exported passenger cars (30,268 units) followed by SUVs (19,022) and vans (273). The rebound in exports assumes significance as in 2023-24, the overseas sales saw an increase of 1.5 per cent with 6,72,000 units as compared to 6,62,703 units in 2022-23.
In April, two-wheeler exports surged by 24.3 per cent Y-o-Y to 320,877 units. In 2023-24, two-wheeler exports dipped by 5.3 per cent.
