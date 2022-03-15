RIL acquires battery firm Lithium Werks

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday announced acquisition of assets of cobalt-free lithium battery technology company Lithium Werks for $61 million. The assets include the entire patent portfolio of Lithium Werks, manufacturing facility in China, key business contracts and hiring of existing employees as a going concern.
