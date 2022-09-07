RIL acquires US-based energy software maker

PTI

New Delhi, September 6

Reliance Industries on Tuesday said it will acquire a majority stake in California-based solar energy software developer SenseHawk for $32 million (around Rs 256 crore). The acquisition of a 79.4% stake in SenseHawk is part of the conglomerate’s aggressive push into renewable energy to decarbonise its oil and chemical-dominated business.

SenseHawk, founded in 2018, develops tools for the solar industry to help companies streamline processes and use automation.

In a statement, Reliance said it has “signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in SenseHawk Inc for a total transaction value of $32 million, including funding for future growth, commercial rollout of products, and R&D.” SenseHawk helps accelerate solar projects from planning to production by helping companies streamline processes and use automation.