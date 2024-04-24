RIL, JSW & 5 others submit bids to set up battery-making units

New Delhi, April 23

The government on Tuesday said it received bids from seven companies, including Reliance Industries and JSW Neo Energy, for production-linked incentives to set up battery manufacturing facilities of 10 GWh capacity with an outlay of Rs 3,620 crore.

The other bidders on the list included ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Private Limited, Anvi Power Industries Private Limited, Lucas TVS Limited, and Waaree Energies Limited.

The bids for manufacturing facilities with a cumulative capacity of 70 GWh came in response to a global tender issued by the Heavy Industries Ministry on January 24 this year. “The scheme received an overwhelming response from industry as bids received is seven times the manufacturing capacity of 10 GWh to be awarded,” the ministry stated.

The ministry had announced the re-bidding of Production Linked Incentives (PLI) for 10 GWh advanced chemistry cell (ACC) manufacturing. — PTI

Electric car sales to witness strong growth this year: IEA

London: Electric car sales will rise strongly in 2024 despite economic headwinds in some markets, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast on Tuesday, but affordability and charging infrastructure will be key to future growth.

Electric car sales will hit 17 million this year, compared to 14 million in 2023, with more than one in five cars sold globally set to be electric. Sales in the first quarter of this year were up 25% on the same period last year.

