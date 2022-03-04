RIL, Sanmina to set up electronics JV

RIL, Sanmina to set up electronics JV

PTI

New Delhi, March 3

Reliance Industries’ subsidiary RSBVL and Sanmina Corporation on Thursday announced setting up of an electronic manufacturing joint venture in India that will focus on hi-tech infrastructure hardware across diverse sectors, including communications networking, defence and aerospace.

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL) will hold 50.1% equity stake in the joint venture while Sanmina will have 49.9% shareholding.

Reliance arm to pump in Rs1,670 cr

n Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited will pump Rs1,670 crore in the joint venture and hold 50.1% stake while Sanmina will have 49.9%shareholding

RSBVL will achieve this ownership primarily through an investment of up to Rs 1,670 crore in new shares in Sanmina’s existing Indian entity, according to a statement. With the investment, the joint venture will be capitalised with over $200 million of cash to fund growth.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close by September 2022. “Sanmina Corporation, a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL)... today announced that they have entered into an agreement to create a joint venture through an investment in Sanmina’s existing Indian entity (Sanmina SCI India Private Ltd, SIPL),” the statement said. —

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

President Biden will decide whether to apply or waive sanctions on India under CAATSA, US official on Russian S-400

2
Entertainment

'I'm not Shah Rukh Khan, don't have that kind of money,' Saif Ali Khan as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony to ex-wife Amrita Singh

3
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Amid accusations of 'war crimes' by Russian forces, second round of Ukraine-Russia talks begin

4
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his witty reply to fan when asked 'filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi'

5
Nation

IAF's 4 evacuation flights with 798 Indians land at Hindon airbase

6
Delhi

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

7
Nation

India denies competing Russian, Ukrainian claims of hostage situation

8
Nation

Over 55 per cent voting recorded in sixth phase of UP assembly polls

9
Entertainment

When Annu Kapoor said Priyanka Chopra refused to do ‘intimate scenes with him as he is not good looking’

10
World

Ukraine, Russia agree to create safe corridors

Don't Miss

View All
Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his curt reply to fan when asked ‘filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi’
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his witty reply to fan when asked 'filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi'

'I’m not Shah Rukh Khan...don’t have that kind of money,’ Saif Ali Khan told ex-wife Amrita as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony money
Entertainment

'I'm not Shah Rukh Khan, don't have that kind of money,' Saif Ali Khan as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony to ex-wife Amrita Singh

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6
Jalandhar

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS
Nation

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat
Punjab

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat

‘Mom is no more; you were on the run when I was born; I want to see you,’ daughter’s emotional appeal makes Naxalite surrender
Trending

‘Mom is no more; you were on the run when I was born; I want to see you,’ daughter’s emotional appeal makes Naxalite surrender

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week
Business

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

Top Stories

Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors

Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors

Moscow promises help as India scales up evacuation| 3,000 I...

UKRAINE CRISIS:

UKRAINE CRISIS: US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Sanders

UKRAINE CRISIS: Dialogue only way to resolve strife: PM Modi at Quad meet

UKRAINE CRISIS: Dialogue only way to resolve strife: PM Modi at Quad meet

Focus on boosting stability, prosperity, peace in Indo-Pacif...

SBI stops transaction with sanctioned Russian entities

SBI stops transaction with sanctioned Russian entities

Biden to ‘take call’ on sanctions against India

Biden to ‘take call’ on sanctions against India

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Amritsar: First rehearsal of counting staff today

Amritsar jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances

NRIs worried as Russia-Ukraine conflict delaying flights

Amritsar: Rs46-cr road project hangs fire for want of approval

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Cotton growers seek compensation for crop damaged by pink bollworm attack

Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

Ukraine crisis: Amid bombings, students make frenzied attempts to board trains in Kharkiv

12 of 27 Panchkula pupils return from Ukraine

Leasehold property: Call on conversion at March 8 CHB meet

Medico makes it home from war-torn Ukraine

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Channi’s jailed nephew Bhupinder Honey admitted to Amritsar hospital

Channi’s jailed nephew Bhupinder Honey admitted to Amritsar hospital

Ukraine crisis: Taxis charging hefty rates from students

Chaotic scenes at Kharkiv station as thousands jostle to board train to Lviv

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

BBMB row: Stop attacks on Punjab's rights, says AAP

Five of robbers’ gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

Five of robbers’ gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

3 years on, Ludhiana civic body fails to resolve sewerage woes in BRS Nagar

After facing tough times, Ludhiana student returns from Ukraine

Nine fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Third Covid wave plateaus in Ludhiana district

Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

All arrangements for counting of votes on March 10 complete: Patiala DC

Patiala: Jailed Bikram Majithia allowed four meetings in six days

District and Sessions Judge visits Nabha jails, inspects food quality

RGNUL student participates in cyclothon