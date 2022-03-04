RIL, Sanmina to set up electronics JV

New Delhi, March 3
Reliance Industries’ subsidiary RSBVL and Sanmina Corporation on Thursday announced setting up of an electronic manufacturing joint venture in India that will focus on hi-tech infrastructure hardware across diverse sectors, including communications networking, defence and aerospace.
Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL) will hold 50.1% equity stake in the joint venture while Sanmina will have 49.9% shareholding.
Reliance arm to pump in Rs1,670 cr
RSBVL will achieve this ownership primarily through an investment of up to Rs 1,670 crore in new shares in Sanmina’s existing Indian entity, according to a statement. With the investment, the joint venture will be capitalised with over $200 million of cash to fund growth.
The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close by September 2022. “Sanmina Corporation, a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL)... today announced that they have entered into an agreement to create a joint venture through an investment in Sanmina’s existing Indian entity (Sanmina SCI India Private Ltd, SIPL),” the statement said. —
