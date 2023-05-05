RIL to demerge financial arm

new delhi, May 4
Shareholders and creditors of Reliance Industries (RIL) have approved the demerger of its financial services arm, Reliance Strategic Ventures Ltd. In a filing to stock exchanges, RIL said it received 99.99% of votes in favour of the demerger in a shareholders’ meeting held on May 2.
