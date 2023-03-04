RIL to set up 10 GW solar plant in Andhra

PTI

Visakhapatnam, March 3

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced plans for setting up a 10 gigawatt solar plant in Andhra Pradesh as his oil-to-telecom conglomerate bets big on renewable sources which can be converted into carbon-free green hydrogen.

Speaking at the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit, Ambani, CMD of Reliance Industries Ltd, said his group is investing Rs 40,000 crore for rollout of ultra-high speed 5G telephony network in the state.

Meanwhile, Adani Group will set up two new cement manufacturing plants, 15,000 MW of renewable power projects and a data centre in Andhra Pradesh as it looks to double down on its presence in the state, Karan Adani, founder family’s scion, said on Friday. The group plans to double the capacity of the two ports it operates at Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram in the state, he said.

#andhra pradesh #mukesh ambani