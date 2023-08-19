RIL’s financial unit to list on bourses on August 21

PTI

Mumbai, August 18

Jio Financial Services, the demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries, will be listed on bourses on August 21, according to an exchange notification.

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) demerged from Reliance last month and is currently listed under a dummy ticker after its price discovery at Rs 261.85 but there is no trading happening in the scrip.

The listing on BSE and NSE has been scheduled a day before FTSE Russell plans to drop JFSL from its indices. The index services provider said it took the decision as the stock was yet to start trading on bourses.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, August 21, 2023, the equity shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd (formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited) shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of T Group of Securities,” BSE said in a notice.

