Rs 12 hike in fuel prices needed to break even, says report

New Delhi, March 4
Petrol and diesel prices, which have been on a freeze for the past four months in view of assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh, need to be increased by over Rs 12 per litre by March 16 for fuel retailers to break even.
International crude oil prices shot above $120 a barrel for the first time in nine years on Thursday before retreating a little to $111 on Friday, but the gulf between cost and retail rates has only widened.
With international oil prices — on which domestic fuel retails are directly benchmarked — spiking in the last two months, state-owned fuel retailers “need a massive price hike of Rs 12.1 per litre on or before March 16, 2022, just to break-even and a price hike of Rs 15.1 is required” after including margins for oil firms, ICICI Securities said in a report.
The basket of crude oil India buys rose to $117.39 per barrel on March 3, the highest since 2012, according to information from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry. This compares to an average of $81.5 per barrel price of the Indian basket of crude oil at the time of freezing of petrol and diesel prices in early November last year.
“With state elections getting over next week, we expect daily fuel price hikes to restart across both gasoline and diesel,” JP Morgan said in a report.
The seventh and final phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly is on March 7 and the counting of votes is slated for March 10. — PTI
Crude rises to $117/barrel
The basket of crude oil India buys rose to $117.39 per barrel on March 3, the highest since 2012. Fuel prices have been on a freeze for the past four months in view of assembly elections
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
he moves against the social media giants on Friday follow bl...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a singl...
Russia captures Ukrainian nuclear plant; reactors safe, says atomic watchdog
1,700 stuck, PM takes stock | India abstains on UNHRC resolu...
NMC allows Ukraine returnees to complete MBBS internship in India
Must have cleared FMGE | Exemption was earlier given to Covi...
Delhi youth Harjot Singh shot at in Ukraine's Kyiv, hospitalised
He was hit by four bullets, including one in chest