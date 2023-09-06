 Rupee falls 10 paise to close at all-time low of 83.14 against US dollar : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Rupee falls 10 paise to close at all-time low of 83.14 against US dollar

Rupee falls 10 paise to close at all-time low of 83.14 against US dollar

Weighed down by a surge in crude oil prices and strong American currency

Rupee falls 10 paise to close at all-time low of 83.14 against US dollar

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, September 6

The rupee depreciated by 10 paise and settled for the day at an all-time low of 83.14 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a surge in crude oil prices and strong American currency.

Forex traders said the Indian rupee depreciated on Wednesday as the US dollar rose to the highest levels in six months. Moreover, elevated crude oil prices also weighed on rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.08 against the US dollar and moved in a range of 83.02 to 83.18 in the day trade.

The rupee finally settled at 83.14 (provisional) against the US dollar, down 10 paise from its previous close.

The India currency earlier hit the lowest level of 83.13 on August 21 this year.

On Tuesday, the rupee plunged by 33 paise to close at 83.04 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.07 per cent to 104.73.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.67 per cent to USD 89.44 per barrel.

"Brent crude breached the USD 90/barrel mark. US dollar gained on safe-haven demand amid concerns over global economic slowdown after China's Caixin Services PMI fell to an 8-month low at 51.8 in August vs forecast of 53.6," said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Choudhary further said that "we expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on risk aversion in global markets and a strong US dollar.

"FII outflows and rising crude oil prices may further pressurise rupee. However, any intervention by the RBI and expectations of a no rate hike by Fed in its September FOMC may support rupee at lower levels. Traders may take cues from ISM services PMI data from the US." On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 100.26 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 65,880.52. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 36.15 points or 0.18 per cent to 19,611.05.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,725.11 crore, according to exchange data.  

#Rupee vs US dollar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

2
Trending

India or Bharat: Netizens use humour to debate, wonder if institutions’ names would change

3
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Govt ignored red flags, studies on carrying capacity just gathered dust

5
India

Woman, daughter beaten to death in UP as husband's prayer meet was in progress

6
Punjab

Party high command's decision supreme, Navjot Sidhu says amid row over alliance with AAP

7
Punjab

Punjab tender ‘scam’: ED seizes Rs 2.12-crore worth gold bullion, jewellery

8
Chandigarh

1,200 cops deployed at Panjab University, Chandigarh colleges

9
Punjab

Will AAP, Congress tie up in Punjab? No clarity yet

10
Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service, family agrees to perform last rites

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

Manipur: Protesters gather at Phougakchao Ikhai, try to break through Army barricades to reach their deserted houses

Tension in Manipur as protesters defy curfew, over 25 injured in police crackdown

‘Hundreds of Meiteis, who fled their homes at Torbung after ...

AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says Minister Anmol Gagan Maan

AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan

There would be no alliance of the Aam Aadmi Party with Congr...

SC agrees to hear Editor Guild's plea seeking protection from coercive action in FIRs lodged in Manipur

Supreme Court protects 4 members of Editors Guild against coercive action in 2 FIRs lodged in Manipur

The bench also seeks response of the state government on the...

PM Modi asks ministers to counter Udhayanidhi on ‘Santan Dharma’ remarks

PM Modi asks ministers to counter Udhayanidhi on ‘Santan Dharma’ remarks

Modi, it is learnt, advised ministers to refrain from speaki...

Over 4 lakh Indians may die awaiting employment-based US Green Cards, says report

Over 4 lakh Indians may die awaiting employment-based US Green Cards, says report

Employment-based Green Card backlog reached a new record of ...


Cities

View All

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

15kg heroin seized as drug peddler nabbed in Amritsar

Nursing student kidnapped in Amritsar, rescued within hours; 3 held

Lawyers protest over tehsildar's 'misconduct'

Hardeep Puri launches ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

1,200 cops deployed at Panjab University, Chandigarh colleges

Chandigarh: AAP boycotts special House meeting, Congress stages walkout

Sanawar Montessori School celebrates Janmashtami with fervour

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest for 'Bandi Singhs' release: Entire road to be opened soon, says Punjab Govt

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am on all lines from Sept 8-10

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am on all lines from Sept 8-10

Shimla-Delhi flights restored: Tourism Director

14-year-old dies of rabies in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad

Delhi court reserves order on closure report on minor wrestler’s complaint against Brij Bhushan

G20: Carcade rehearsal hits traffic, commuters vexed

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service, family agrees to perform last rites

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service, family agrees to perform last rites

Man, 3-yr-old daughter killed in road accident

Double suicide in Jalandhar: 4 days on, kin refuse to cremate body

Day after, city resident booked for driving SUV into Bist Doab canal

Youth booked on charge of raping minor

Finally, work begins on cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Finally, work begins on cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Punjab Govt forgets teacher who lost her life on duty in roof collapse

Bakery sealed for violation of bylaws

Ward watch: Sukhdev Nagar, Dhillon Nagar, nearby areas remain ignored

Two thieves, junk dealer nabbed

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Police cane-charge protesters outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

Teachers’ Day: Functions mark celebrations in Patiala schools

Complete road repair work, Patiala DC to NHAI

Cop run over by fleeing car driver, injured