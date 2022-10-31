 Rupee falls 31 paise to close at 82.78 against US dollar : The Tribune India

Rupee falls 31 paise to close at 82.78 against US dollar

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slip 0.93 per cent to USD 94.88 per barrel

Rupee falls 31 paise to close at 82.78 against US dollar

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Mumbai, October 31

The rupee pared its initial gains and settled 31 paise lower at 82.78 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.35 and witnessed a high of 82.32 and a low of 82.80.

It finally settled at 82.78 against the American currency, registering a fall of 31 paise over its last close of 82.47.

The Indian rupee depreciated on Monday amid strength in the US dollar. However, positive domestic equities and weak crude oil prices cushioned the downside, said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Moreover, inflows by foreign investors supported the rupee at lower levels.

“We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias amid strong US dollar amid increasing odds of an aggressive rate hike by the Fed on Wednesday. Some recovery in crude oil prices may also weigh on Rupee,” Choudhary added.

Traders may remain cautious ahead of manufacturing PMI and trade deficit data, which is expected to be released on Tuesday, Choudhary said, adding, “We expect USD-INR spot price to trade in the range of 81.80 and 83.30 in the next couple of sessions.”

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.28 per cent to 111.05.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.93 per cent to USD 94.88 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 786.74 points or 1.31 per cent to end at 60,746.59, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 225.40 points or 1.27 per cent to 18,012.20.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,568.75 crore, according to exchange data.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

2
Nation

60 dead as 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi

3
Entertainment

Intruder walks into Virat Kohli's hotel room in Perth and makes video; visibly shaken Anushka Sharma lashes out at him for invading husband's privacy

4
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

5
Nation

'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge

6
Punjab

Punjab agriculture officials feel the heat of stubble-burning, 4 suspended

7
Nation

Marriages are made in heaven, and in research paper footnotes!

8
Punjab

Sun Pharma fined Rs 2 cr for discharging effluent in open in Nawanshahr

9
Nation

Morbi tragedy: FIR against bridge maintenance and operation agencies; death toll rises to 134

10
Nation

Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 4 days back after long repair work; lacked civic body's fitness certificate

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

‘I could not sleep, I could not eat’: Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram reveals he got addicted to cocaine after retirement
Sports

‘I could not sleep, I could not eat’: Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram reveals he got addicted to cocaine after retirement

Top News

132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued

Morbi tragedy: FIR against bridge maintenance and operation agencies; death toll rises to 134

Some persons called for questioning after the registration o...

‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them

'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge

Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...

PM Modi to visit tragedy-struck Morbi tomorrow, Congress seeks judicial probe

PM Modi to visit tragedy-struck Morbi tomorrow, Congress seeks judicial probe

The PM earlier said he had never felt the kind of pain he fe...

12 relatives of BJP MP Mohan Kundariya killed in Morbi bridge tragedy

12 relatives of BJP MP Mohan Kundariya killed in Morbi bridge tragedy

The victims of his family included 5 children, 4 women and 3...

‘BJP ko Gujarat mei tagda jhatka lagega’: Did AAP leaders predict Morbi bridge tragedy?

Did AAP leaders predict Morbi bridge tragedy? Tweets claiming 'BJP ko Gujarat mei tagda jhatka lagega' trigger conspiracy angle

AAP clarifies online allegations


Cities

View All

7.29 LMT paddy procured in Amritsar district so far

7.29 LMT paddy procured in Amritsar district so far

5 phones, 104 bundles of cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Amritsar: Trains cancelled, diverted for five days

Sheetal murder: Amritsar residents stage protest, demand arrest of accused

Jagannath Puri temple admn chief visits Golden Temple

Growers divided on new GM cotton seed

Bathinda: Growers divided on new GM cotton seed

Immigration firm dupes Bathinda village family of Rs 16L

Sandalwood trees axed at Bathinda zoo

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Factory Fire: Chandigarh MC to carry out inspection of all Industrial Area buildings in November

Factory fire: Chandigarh MC to carry out inspection of all Industrial Area buildings in November

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

GMSH chemist: Former Director Health Services conspired to increase shop size, says report

Pinjore leads as Panchkula sees 77.9% turnout in rural polls

Broken stretches Mohali: Potholes on Kumbhra light point slip road pose risk

‘Red Light on, Gaadi off’ campaign: Delhi Government resends file to Lt Governor Saxena

‘Red Light on, Gaadi off’ campaign: Delhi Government resends file to Lt Governor Saxena

Delhi air in 'very poor' category

38 years of Sikh carnage: BJP seeks Truth Commission, declassification of documents

Delhi man arrested for duping woman by posing as IPS officer on matrimonial site

Toxic air: Construction ban in Gurugram brings 3K projects to halt

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Bhartiya Kisan Union lends support to Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da

Guru Nanak's Prakash Parv: Nagar Kirtan reaches Sultanpur Lodhi with message to keep environment clean

Centre acts against unit located on Punjab-Himachal border after MP Manish Tewari's intervention

In Kapurthala mandis, 6.56 LMT grain bought

Two-fold jump in dengue cases in a month

Two-fold jump in dengue cases in a month in Ludhiana

Gaiety marks Chhath Puja celebrations in Ludhiana

Potholes on road: Firm told to pay Rs 50K relief to road user

Man posing as CJI booked for threatening Ludhiana jail superintendent

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail in Ludhiana

Patiala MC’s sweeping machine project fails to take off

Patiala MC’s sweeping machine project fails to take off

Patiala police seize illicit liquor off to Gujarat, other states

To curb dengue spread, officials carry out inspection across Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur records maximum farm fires

Govt yet to nominate three members to Punjabi University Syndicate