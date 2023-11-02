Rupee falls to 83.28 vs USD

PTI

Mumbai, November 1

The rupee depreciated 4 paise to settle at 83.28 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a strong greenback against major rivals overseas and unabated foreign capital outflows.

Besides, a negative trend in domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices amid geopolitical uncertainty in the West Asia weighed on investor sentiments, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.26 against the dollar and hit its all-time low level of 83.35 against the American currency during intra-day.

The local unit finally settled at 83.28, lower by 4 paise against Tuesday's closing level of 83.24 against dollar.

#Mumbai #Rupee vs US dollar