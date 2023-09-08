Rupee falls to all-time low of 83.23 vs USD

New Delhi, September 7
The rupee depreciated for the fourth straight day and settled 10 paise lower at its lifetime low of 83.23 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a firm American currency and elevated crude oil prices.
Positive trend in the domestic equity markets, however, provided a cushion to the rupee, according to forex traders. Crude oil breached the $90 per barrel-mark after oil producing countries agreed to extend supply cut till December this year while dollar stayed firm on safe-haven demand.
