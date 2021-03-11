Safety hazard: DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on SpiceJet for faulty training of Max aircraft pilots

New Delhi, May 30
The aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on SpiceJet for training its Boeing 737 Max aircraft’s pilots on a faulty simulator as it could have adversely impacted flight safety, sources said on Monday.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had last month barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Max aircraft after finding them not properly trained.
After barring the pilots, the regulator had issued a show-cause notice to the airline, sources told PTI.
The response sent by the airline was not found satisfactory, they mentioned.
“The training being imparted by the airline could have adversely affected flight safety and hence was nullified,” one of the sources stated.
Therefore, the DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on SpiceJet for using a faulty simulator to train their Max aircraft’s pilots, sources mentioned.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Five detained in Dehradun on suspicion; a call from Tihar jail to Canada under lens
Security reduction of late singer under scrutiny, responsibi...
ED arrests Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in 'money-laundering' case
In 2018, agency had questioned AAP leader in connection with...
Car snatched by Sidhu Moosewala’s killers found abandoned in Moga
Police suspect the killers were either hiding in Moga or hav...
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi court, seeks increased security
Jailed gangster apprehends threat to his life