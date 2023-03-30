Sahara investors to get money in nine months

PTI

New Delhi, March 29

The government on Wednesday said money will be returned to 10 crore investors of four cooperative societies of Sahara Group within 9 months following a Supreme Court order.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court allowed a plea by the Centre seeking allocation of Rs 5,000 crore, out of Rs 24,000 crore deposited by the Sahara Group with SEBI, to repay depositors of the cooperative societies.