Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO

San Francisco: The ousted leader of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is returning to the company that fired him late last week, the latest in a saga that has shocked the artificial intelligence industry. OpenAI said late on Tuesday: “We have reached an agreement for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial Board” made of former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo. AP

