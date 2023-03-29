SAT gives partial relief to Arshad Warsi, his wife

PTI

New Delhi: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has set aside a SEBI order to ban actor Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti from the securities market with certain conditions in a case related to uploading misleading videos on YouTube, recommending investors to buy Sadhna Broadcast’s shares. pti

New Delhi

AI Express, AirAsia India under unified reservation system

Air India Express and AirAsia India have moved to a unified reservation system, whereby passengers can make bookings for both airlines through an integrated website. The move is part of the ongoing process of merging AirAsia India with Air India Express. pti

New Delhi

Jio unveils fixed broadband services at Rs 198/month

Stepping up the fight in fixed broadband segment, Jio has introduced its entry-level broadband plan at a price as low as Rs 198 per month. The plan, named Broadband Back-up plan, will come with top internet speed of 10 megabit per second.