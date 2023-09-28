SAT reserves order on Punit Goenka’s plea against SEBI’s interim ruling

Mumbai, September 27
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday reserved its order on Zee Entertainment promoter Punit Goenka’s plea against SEBI’s interim order restraining him from holding any key managerial position in listed entities due to alleged fund diversion. The SAT directed the SEBI and Goenka to file any written submissions, if any, within a week.
SEBI’s confirmatory order, passed on August 14, bars ZEEL promoters — Goenka and Subhash Chandra — from holding any key positions in the company and other organisations.
SEBI said the material gathered by the market regulator in the last four months indicated siphoning of funds and further investigations were underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched
On Wednesday night, the protesters clash with security perso...
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...
Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games
With this success, Indian shooters have so far won 4 gold, 4...
PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary
Says he will forever be a symbol of India's relentless fight...