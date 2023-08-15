SBI awareness campaign

SBI has launched an awareness campaign for PM SVANidhi scheme for giving financial assistance to street vendors. Vinod Jaiswal, CGM, SBI, Chandigarh Circle, flagged off mobile vans for publicity of the scheme.

Varsatile Group expands horizon

The Varsatile Group has taken a giant leap forward with the setting up of Sarvam Lifescience Pvt Ltd to redefine the wellness and healthcare industry.

Motia Guildford Square

Motia Group’s newly constructed commercial project Guildford Square at PR-7 Airport Road, Zirakpur, is fast becoming the first choice of corporates and MNCs in the tricity for office space.

Ashish Arora joins Narayana

The Narayana Educational Institutions has announced the appointment of Ashish

Arora as its chief academic officer. He has an experience of over three decades across education landscape.

Omega Seiki Mobility dealer

Omega Seiki Mobility, an Anglian Omega Group company, has opened its dealership Varun Electric Automobiles in Dera Bassi.

It was inaugurated by Uday Narang, chairman of OSM.

Reliance Digital India sale

Reliance has come out with Digital India Sale till August 15. It has launched amazing deals and discounts on a wide range of electronics gadgets.

LIC Q1 profit at Rs 9,543 cr

LIC has registered a profit after tax of Rs 9,543 crore for the quarter ended June. For the quarter, it registered a total premium income of Rs 98,363 crore compared to Rs 98,352 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

PFC Q1 profit up 31%

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has recorded a 31% hike in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 5,982 crore in Q1 of the current fiscal as compared to the Rs 4,580 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

Plaksha varsity convocation

Plaksha University recently held a convocation ceremony of the fourth cohort of the Plaksha Technology Leaders Program at the Mohali campus.

LG Electronics I-Day campaign

LG Electronics has announced Independence Day promotional campaign themed "Freedom is Priceless" till August 20. Customers can own selected products by paying just Rs 15 and balance in easy EMIs.

Flipkart fulfilment centre

Flipkart has opened its first grocery fulfilment centre in Ludhiana. It will expand Flipkart's supply chain network and enable doorstep delivery of groceries across Punjab, J&K, Haryana and HP.

Mario ropes in Diljit Dosanjh

Mario Rusk has roped in actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh as it brand ambassador. The alliance showcases Mario's commitment to excellence and delivering authentic flavours.

Mega auto loan carnival

HDFC Bank will organise ‘Mega Auto Loan Carnival 2.0’ across its branches in Punjab on August 17. Over 500 branches across the state will host the massive loan drive.

Tata Tea Premium campaign

Tata Tea Premium has launched #DeshKaGarv initiative on Independence Day. It plans to take the nation on a colourful joy-ride of pride and glory with its Desh Ke Dhaage campaign.

‘Ambala Experience Zone’

Security solutions provider Gunnebo has inaugurated its ‘Ambala Experience Zone’. It was opened by Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij.

Tata AIA initiative

Tata AIA Life Insurance has introduced industry-first digital payments via WhatsApp and UPI.

Toyota unveils Rumion

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched compact MPV Rumion. It boasts of unmatched space and fuel efficiency.