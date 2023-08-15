 SBI awareness campaign : The Tribune India

THE TRIBUNE CORPORATE BROADBAND

SBI awareness campaign

SBI awareness campaign

File photo



SBI has launched an awareness campaign for PM SVANidhi scheme for giving financial assistance to street vendors. Vinod Jaiswal, CGM, SBI, Chandigarh Circle, flagged off mobile vans for publicity of the scheme.

Varsatile Group expands horizon

The Varsatile Group has taken a giant leap forward with the setting up of Sarvam Lifescience Pvt Ltd to redefine the wellness and healthcare industry.

Motia Guildford Square

Motia Group’s newly constructed commercial project Guildford Square at PR-7 Airport Road, Zirakpur, is fast becoming the first choice of corporates and MNCs in the tricity for office space.

Ashish Arora joins Narayana

The Narayana Educational Institutions has announced the appointment of Ashish

Arora as its chief academic officer. He has an experience of over three decades across education landscape.

Omega Seiki Mobility dealer

Omega Seiki Mobility, an Anglian Omega Group company, has opened its dealership Varun Electric Automobiles in Dera Bassi.

It was inaugurated by Uday Narang, chairman of OSM.

Reliance Digital India sale

Reliance has come out with Digital India Sale till August 15. It has launched amazing deals and discounts on a wide range of electronics gadgets.

LIC Q1 profit at Rs 9,543 cr

LIC has registered a profit after tax of Rs 9,543 crore for the quarter ended June. For the quarter, it registered a total premium income of Rs 98,363 crore compared to Rs 98,352 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

PFC Q1 profit up 31%

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has recorded a 31% hike in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 5,982 crore in Q1 of the current fiscal as compared to the Rs 4,580 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

Plaksha varsity convocation

Plaksha University recently held a convocation ceremony of the fourth cohort of the Plaksha Technology Leaders Program at the Mohali campus.

LG Electronics I-Day campaign

LG Electronics has announced Independence Day promotional campaign themed "Freedom is Priceless" till August 20. Customers can own selected products by paying just Rs 15 and balance in easy EMIs.

Flipkart fulfilment centre

Flipkart has opened its first grocery fulfilment centre in Ludhiana. It will expand Flipkart's supply chain network and enable doorstep delivery of groceries across Punjab, J&K, Haryana and HP.

Mario ropes in Diljit Dosanjh

Mario Rusk has roped in actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh as it brand ambassador. The alliance showcases Mario's commitment to excellence and delivering authentic flavours.

Mega auto loan carnival

HDFC Bank will organise ‘Mega Auto Loan Carnival 2.0’ across its branches in Punjab on August 17. Over 500 branches across the state will host the massive loan drive.

Tata Tea Premium campaign

Tata Tea Premium has launched #DeshKaGarv initiative on Independence Day. It plans to take the nation on a colourful joy-ride of pride and glory with its Desh Ke Dhaage campaign.

‘Ambala Experience Zone’

Security solutions provider Gunnebo has inaugurated its ‘Ambala Experience Zone’. It was opened by Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij.

Tata AIA initiative

Tata AIA Life Insurance has introduced industry-first digital payments via WhatsApp and UPI.

Toyota unveils Rumion

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched compact MPV Rumion. It boasts of unmatched space and fuel efficiency.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Rain mayhem: 51 killed in a day in Himachal, 14 of them in Shimla landslips

2
Punjab

Rain fury: Pong dam records highest ever inflows, water level goes 5 ft above top mark

3
Punjab

Terror module busted in Punjab day before Independence Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital

5
Jalandhar

Body of technician stuck in 70-foot pit for 45 hours retrieved in Jalandhar

6
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line damaged; portion of track left hanging after landslip

7
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian real-estate mogul Daljit Thind honoured with Order of British Columbia

8
Diaspora

Sikh recruit with turban, beard graduates from elite US Marine Corps

9
Himachal

Monsoon fury: Battered by rain, Himachal crumbles; 48 lives lost in day, 13 in Shimla alone

10
Himachal

No cultural programmes at Independence Day functions in Himachal: CM Sukhu

Don't Miss

View All
Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

Top News

Path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace: PM Modi says in his I-D speech

In his Indepencence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement

Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...

One more body recovered from debris of Shimla temple, death toll in Himachal Pradesh rains since Monday rises to 52

One more body recovered from debris of Shimla temple, death toll in Himachal Pradesh rains since Monday rises to 52

In total, 15 bodies have been recovered since Monday - 10 at...

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, attacks Centre

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre

Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...


Cities

View All

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh Singga booked for hurting religious sentiments

BRTS crisis: Even 7 years after launch, Metro bus service yet to be streamlined

Knotty Affair: Webs of dangling wires in Officers’ Colony? Nothing official about it

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Rising Immoral Trafficking cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for norms to run spa centres in Chandigarh

Mohali cops brace for morcha protest today

Probe appointment, reinstatement cases: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Ghaggar river in spate again

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

96-yr-old Partition victim fondly remembers Peshawari Pathans

Probe bribery complaints at SDM offices: Atishi to CS

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After 42-hour operation body of tech helper found

Inspector Manmohan Singh to get Police Medal

Residents of 15 villages asked to vacate houses

Jalandhar District gets 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total now 75

Exotic dragon fruit catches farmers fancy, PAU upbeat

Sutlej swells again, villagers on vigil

Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Sirhind

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over cheques to flood-affected farmers

Teachers question national flag ‘diktat’ in Patiala district

Photo exhibition on partition horrors