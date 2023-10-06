SBI chairman gets extension till Aug next year

New Delhi, October 5
The government on Thursday approved the extension of the tenure of SBI chairman Dinesh Khara till August next year, sources said. The approval comes ahead of the end of his three-year tenure on October 6, 2023.
As per the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) order, an SBI chairman can hold the post until the age of 63 years, the sources said. Khara attains 63 years in August next year, they said.
Besides, sources said, the ACC has also approved extension of the tenure of Ashwini Kumar Tiwari as the MD for two years beyond January 27, 2024.
