SBI expects another pause in interest rates

New Delhi, August 9
SBI Research expects the Reserve Bank of India to again put a pause on the key policy rates as the central bank’s third monetary policy committee meeting is currently underway. The outcome of the review meeting will be announced tomorrow.
The RBI typically conducts six bi-monthly meetings in a financial year, where it decides interest rates, money supply, inflation outlook, and various macroeconomic indicators. The ongoing three-day meeting started on Tuesday.
In its previous meeting in early June, the central bank’s monetary policy committee unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, something most analysts had expected. The RBI in its April meeting too had paused the repo rate. The repo rate is the rate of interest at which RBI lends to other banks.
“We expect the RBI to pause in August policy,” the SBI Research report, authored by SBI’s Group Chief Economic Adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh, said. — ANI
RBI’s monetary policy today
- In its previous meeting in early June, the RBI’s monetary policy committee unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
- The RBI in its April meeting too had paused the repo rate
- Barring the April pause, the RBI raised the repo rate by 250 basis points cumulatively to 6.5% since May 2022 in the fight against inflation
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India has zero-tolerance policy against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting
Says highest impact of corruption is borne by poor, marginal...
Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later
Later, vehicular movement is restored for light vehicles aft...
13 injured as HRTC bus falls down road as it caves in at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh
The bus was on its way from Sundernagar to Shimla when the a...
5 pilgrims killed as landslide debris falls on car in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag
The victims were on their way to Kedarnath
Singapore's famed Bharatanatyam dancer Rathi Karthigesu dies at 87
Coming from a family of influentials in Singapore, the bhara...