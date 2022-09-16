SBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 0.7%

New Delhi: The SBI has raised the benchmark prime lending rate by 70 basis points (or 0.7 per cent) to 13.45 per cent. The announcement would make loan repayment linked to BPLR costlier. The current BPLR rate is 12.75 per cent. The EMI amount for the borrowers who have taken loans at the base rate would go up.
