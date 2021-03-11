SBI, HP Agriculture varsity in pact for loan to students

SBI has inked a pact with HP Agriculture University, Palampur, for offering credit linkage to students who wish to set up their startups and agriculture service unit.

LG announces winner of mega consumer campaign

LG Electronics has announced the winner of its lucky draw campaign ‘Lucky 25th’. The winner, Ms Kulwinder Kaur from Chandigarh, has won an OLED TV worth Rs 2,09,990.

VIT-AP University conducts two-day int’l conference

VIT-AP University in collaboration with SICOM and GCRS recently organised an international conference on ‘Climate Crisis and Future Implications’.

WardWizard in pact with S’pore-based Sunkonnect

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd has signed a pact with Singapore-based renewable energy firm Sunkonnect to facilitate a study and identification of potential partner for making Li-ion cells in India.

Powergrid buys Khetri Narela Transmission

Powergrid has acquired the project SPV Khetri Narela Transmission Ltd after emerging successful in the tariff-based competitive bidding.

Mercedes-Benz rolls out new C-Class in Punjab

Mercedes-Benz India has unveiled most-advanced C-Class in Punjab. The price starts from Rs 55 lakh (C 200), Rs 56 lakh (C 220d), and Rs 61 lakh (C 300d).

Truecaller helps increase reach of women helpline

The Delhi Commission for Women’s helpline ‘181’ got 200% more calls by integrating quick dial feature within Truecaller app under its campaign #ItsNotOk.

NHPC bags first prize for Rajbhasha implementation

AK Singh, CMD, NHPC, receives the award from Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh and MoS for Power and Heavy Industries Krishna Pal Gurjar in Delhi.

FreshToHome’s campaign with actor Ranveer Singh

FreshToHome has launched a new brand campaign #NoShortcuts featuring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

Widex opens hearing clinic in Chandigarh

Widex has opened Anand Hearing Care Centre in Chandigarh. It was inaugurated by Avinash Pawar, CEO, Widex India, and former test cricketer Syed Kirmani.

Cloudline Hospitals holds ‘pregnancy carnival’

Cloudline Hospitals organised a ‘pregnancy carnival’ to mark International Mother’s Day. A ramp walk, quiz competition and dance performance by new moms were also organised.

Trinity Hospital, Zirakpur, holds CME on osteoarthritis

Trinity Hospital, Zirakpur, recently held a continuing medical education (CME) on osteoarthritis management. It was attended by over 25 delegates.

IndianOil’s Octamax tech bags top technology award

IndianOil’s Octamax® technology has been awarded top technology award. It was given by Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS for Science and Technology, to IndianOil officials recently.

HDFC Bank opens over 1,000 branches during pandemic

As part of its ‘Project Future Ready’, HDFC Bank has added over 1,000 branches to its network in the past two years during the pandemic.

Medimix onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

Medimix has signed actor Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador. The brand aims to reach the youth who are increasingly getting conscious about chemical-free ayurvedic products.

Haryana Education Dept partners with Reach to Teach

Reach to Teach has signed an MoU with the Department of School Education, Haryana, to implement accreditation programme for schools and teacher education institutes in Haryana.

Vicks’ tulsi cough drops

Vicks has launched tulsi cough drops in India. The brand reaffirms its aim of making traditional remedies accessible to all.

Tata AIA Life’s Sampoorna Raksha Supreme Plan

Tata AIA Life has unveiled ‘Sampoorna Raksha Supreme’ plan. It offers flexibility to choose the plan as per one’s need.

Ayam Healthcare launches products at retail stores

Ayam Healthcare has launched its products at retail stores besides on online platform. The company has expanded its product range from two to 16 offerings, said director Dr Ajayita Chanana.