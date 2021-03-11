The Tribune Corporate Broadband

SBI, HP Agriculture varsity in pact for loan to students

SBI, HP Agriculture varsity in pact for loan to students

SBI has inked a pact with HP Agriculture University, Palampur, for offering credit linkage to students who wish to set up their startups and agriculture service unit.

LG announces winner of mega consumer campaign

LG Electronics has announced the winner of its lucky draw campaign ‘Lucky 25th’. The winner, Ms Kulwinder Kaur from Chandigarh, has won an OLED TV worth Rs 2,09,990.

VIT-AP University conducts two-day int’l conference

VIT-AP University in collaboration with SICOM and GCRS recently organised an international conference on ‘Climate Crisis and Future Implications’.

WardWizard in pact with S’pore-based Sunkonnect

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd has signed a pact with Singapore-based renewable energy firm Sunkonnect to facilitate a study and identification of potential partner for making Li-ion cells in India.

Powergrid buys Khetri Narela Transmission

Powergrid has acquired the project SPV Khetri Narela Transmission Ltd after emerging successful in the tariff-based competitive bidding.

Mercedes-Benz rolls out new C-Class in Punjab

Mercedes-Benz India has unveiled most-advanced C-Class in Punjab. The price starts from Rs 55 lakh (C 200), Rs 56 lakh (C 220d), and Rs 61 lakh (C 300d).

Truecaller helps increase reach of women helpline

The Delhi Commission for Women’s helpline ‘181’ got 200% more calls by integrating quick dial feature within Truecaller app under its campaign #ItsNotOk.

NHPC bags first prize for Rajbhasha implementation

AK Singh, CMD, NHPC, receives the award from Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh and MoS for Power and Heavy Industries Krishna Pal Gurjar in Delhi.

FreshToHome’s campaign with actor Ranveer Singh

FreshToHome has launched a new brand campaign #NoShortcuts featuring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

Widex opens hearing clinic in Chandigarh

Widex has opened Anand Hearing Care Centre in Chandigarh. It was inaugurated by Avinash Pawar, CEO, Widex India, and former test cricketer Syed Kirmani.

Cloudline Hospitals holds ‘pregnancy carnival’

Cloudline Hospitals organised a ‘pregnancy carnival’ to mark International Mother’s Day. A ramp walk, quiz competition and dance performance by new moms were also organised.

Trinity Hospital, Zirakpur, holds CME on osteoarthritis

Trinity Hospital, Zirakpur, recently held a continuing medical education (CME) on osteoarthritis management. It was attended by over 25 delegates.

IndianOil’s Octamax tech bags top technology award

IndianOil’s Octamax® technology has been awarded top technology award. It was given by Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS for Science and Technology, to IndianOil officials recently.

HDFC Bank opens over 1,000 branches during pandemic

As part of its ‘Project Future Ready’, HDFC Bank has added over 1,000 branches to its network in the past two years during the pandemic.

Medimix onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

Medimix has signed actor Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador. The brand aims to reach the youth who are increasingly getting conscious about chemical-free ayurvedic products.

Haryana Education Dept partners with Reach to Teach

Reach to Teach has signed an MoU with the Department of School Education, Haryana, to implement accreditation programme for schools and teacher education institutes in Haryana.

Vicks’ tulsi cough drops

Vicks has launched tulsi cough drops in India. The brand reaffirms its aim of making traditional remedies accessible to all.

Tata AIA Life’s Sampoorna Raksha Supreme Plan

Tata AIA Life has unveiled ‘Sampoorna Raksha Supreme’ plan. It offers flexibility to choose the plan as per one’s need.

Ayam Healthcare launches products at retail stores

Ayam Healthcare has launched its products at retail stores besides on online platform. The company has expanded its product range from two to 16 offerings, said director Dr Ajayita Chanana.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

It's official! The Kapil Sharma Show is coming to an end

2
World

Vladimir Putin is 'very ill with blood cancer', Russian Oligarch recorded saying: Report

3
Punjab

With hope in eyes, complainants from across Punjab attend Bhagwant Mann govt’s 'Lok Milni' to get grievances redressed

4
Entertainment

Comedian Bharti Singh faces SGPC ire over her comment on beard

5
Nation

'Shivling found in Gyanvapi Masjid complex': Court orders sealing of spot, mosque panel disputes claim

6
Punjab

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

7
Himachal

4 Delhi tourists killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

8
Punjab

Moga youth drowns in Canada

9
Entertainment

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video

10
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s graceful reply to trolls who called him 'buddha' drinking desi liquor till late night

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

Presidential panal votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...

Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today

Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today

Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai

J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today

J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today

The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...

‘Security issues’, J&K bans unregistered teachers’ unions

'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions

KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’

Elon Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Elon Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Cities

View All

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Fire at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital a wake-up call for others?

Bhagtanwala dumping ground: Garbage keeps burning here from time to time, anyone listening?

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

Two more drug-overdose deaths reported in Amritsar district

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

5 youths held in drug cases by Mohali police

Nearly 1.75L slum dwellers rehabilitated in Chandigarh so far

Chandigarh issues advisory to beat the heat

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

4 Delhi tourists killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Books arriving at snail's pace, teachers share problems

City-based lecturer rules the pool

Seechewal: Use 1,452 cusecs water of Bist Doab for irrigation purposes

Mannie Sadhra: Meet the man behind the brand 'Kalikwest'

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

BJP takes out candlelight march against Sikhs' killings in Pakistan

AYUSH Ministry holds 63rd event in city

Two fresh cases in district

Muslim community to establish Habib Girls College

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Civic bodies directed to purchase larvicide

People's support essential for dengue prevention: Deputy Commissioner