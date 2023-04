SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 3

The country’s largest lender SBI’s online banking services were impacted for a few hours due to a technical glitch on Monday, inconveniencing scores of customers.

SBI, which serves nearly a fourth of the over 130 billion Indians, admitted to a “technical glitch” on Monday.

Some users of SBI netbanking and YONO app on Monday complained of facing issues in carrying out transactions.

As #sbidown became a trend on social media, some users posted screenshots saying “Request failed due to technical issue. Please try after some time”.

Customers complained of inability to access the bank’s ‘Yono’ banking app and also undertake any banking transactions online during the period while some said that services have been impacted since late last week itself.

“We regret to inform you that due to a ‘technical glitch’, some of our digital services were impacted for a few hours on April 3, 2023.

“However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored,” the bank said in a late evening statement.

Details about the exact issue, services impacted and the total duration of the downtime were not disclosed.

In the past, the RBI had penalised HDFC Bank for repeated technical outages.

The regulatory action had also forced the lender into having an overhaul of its system architecture with the aim of minimising the instances of outages and restoring the systems as quickly as possible if they go down.

With PTI, Mumbai inputs

