SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Chandigarh, April 3
The country’s largest lender SBI’s online banking services were impacted for a few hours due to a technical glitch on Monday, inconveniencing scores of customers.
SBI, which serves nearly a fourth of the over 130 billion Indians, admitted to a “technical glitch” on Monday.
Some users of SBI netbanking and YONO app on Monday complained of facing issues in carrying out transactions.
As #sbidown became a trend on social media, some users posted screenshots saying “Request failed due to technical issue. Please try after some time”.
Customers complained of inability to access the bank’s ‘Yono’ banking app and also undertake any banking transactions online during the period while some said that services have been impacted since late last week itself.
“We regret to inform you that due to a ‘technical glitch’, some of our digital services were impacted for a few hours on April 3, 2023.
“However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored,” the bank said in a late evening statement.
Details about the exact issue, services impacted and the total duration of the downtime were not disclosed.
In the past, the RBI had penalised HDFC Bank for repeated technical outages.
The regulatory action had also forced the lender into having an overhaul of its system architecture with the aim of minimising the instances of outages and restoring the systems as quickly as possible if they go down.
Some reactions from Twitter:
बिल्कुल दुखी हो गया हूं @TheOfficialSBI #SBI— Naveen Kumar Sheoran । नवीन कुमार श्योराण (@haryanabhiwani) February 13, 2023
बहुत ही निम्न स्तर की सेवा #sbidown #SBIContactCentre #SBIWIN #SBICard pic.twitter.com/f4PmOT3evJ
#sbidown— Sunaina Bhola (@sunaina_bhola) April 3, 2023
.....आज भी सैलरी नहीं आई..🫣
Le Govt Employees in India in the month of April be like👇👇 pic.twitter.com/dXJOmEpaCq
After SBI Digital & Mobile Banking went Down, People started Barter System. Feeling Nostalgic #sbidown pic.twitter.com/8LOV1agiES— Newton Bank Kumar (@idesibanda) April 3, 2023
Why is SBI down! @TheOfficialSBI#Sbi website, netbanking, yono, yono business, UPI all are down.— Sujoy Basu (@SujoyTechie) April 3, 2023
👉 Lunch time subeh se chal raha hai, don't know kab khatam hoga. 🤔#sbidown #StateBankofIndia #StateBank #SBIyono pic.twitter.com/YCnxs23hO9
@TheOfficialSBI server is down, YONO say's "Lunch Ke Baad Aana"#sbidown #YONO #SBI #SBIyono pic.twitter.com/ibVuT70LGG— Aditya Singh Sikarwar (@singh_saab007) April 3, 2023
Government employees are waiting for their salary but what to do, #SBI is down.#sbidown #yonosbi #netbanking #YONO #sbiserverdown pic.twitter.com/OhLaCSUehW— Anveshka Das (@AnveshkaD) April 3, 2023
Everyone rushing towards Twitter to check SBI Down 🥹😂 pic.twitter.com/i3ApaCgx1H— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) April 3, 2023
SBI technical team working to fix the issue...#sbidown #StateBankOfIndia pic.twitter.com/7pHh4IdI3q— सख्याहरी (@sakhyahari) April 3, 2023
With PTI, Mumbai inputs
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case; BJP slams show of strength at court
Calls it bid to intimidate judiciary | Sentence to remain su...
CBI must go after corrupt without fear: PM Modi
In veiled attack on Cong, says earlier govts did nothing to ...
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case from sessions court; hearing on conviction stay on April 13
The Congress leader was disqualified as a member of the Lok ...