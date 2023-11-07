SBI vigilance awareness week

SBI observed vigilance awareness week from October 30 to November 5. An awareness programme was organised by the bank at Govt Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21-A, Chandigarh.

New BHEL chairman

Koppu Sadashiv Murthy has taken over as CMD of BHEL. Prior to this, he was executive director of Corporate Operations Management Group at BHEL.

Tasva’s festive collection

Menswear brand Tasva recently unveiled its ‘Festive & Wedding AW 23 Collection’ in Chandigarh. Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana unveiled the new collection.

‘Diwali with Lloyd’ offer

Havells India has announced exciting offers on Lloyd range of consumer durables. With the ‘Diwali with Lloyd’ campaign, it aims to make shopping more affordable.

Powergrid organises walkathon

Powergrid observed vigilance awareness week on the theme ‘Say no to corruption, commit to the nation’ from October 30 to November 5. A walkathon was also held.

REC Q2 profit at Rs 3,773 cr

REC Ltd has recorded a net profit of Rs 3,773 crore in the second quarter ending September as compared to Rs 2,728 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

‘Fit India Freedom Run’

To spread awareness on cleanliness, FCI Regional Office, Punjab, recently conducted ‘Fit India Freedom Run’ in Chandigarh. A walkathon was also organised.

JUIT achieves top ranking

Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), Solan, has secured top ranking in the engineering and computer science band gaps for the Times Higher Education by Subjects Ranking 2024.

CII conference on real estate

The CII-Northern Region and the Indian Green Building Council recently organised ‘RealEstate360’. It served as a platform to reshape the landscape of realty sector.

CME on haematology at CMC

CMC Ludhiana, in association with Medical Learning Hub, recently held a CME titled ‘Haematology Unplugged: Basics & Beyond.’

Sushma Group roadshow

Sushma Group recently held a second roadshow in Karnal. It got an overwhelming response from prospective buyers for its projects in the tricity.

Asian Games’ winners awarded

Lovely Professional University recently honoured students who were winners at the 19th Asian Games. Cash prizes worth Rs 1.14 crore were distributed.

Hemant Sarees’ mega outlet

Hemant Sarees, Ambala City, has opened a new mega store spread over 50,000 sq ft at Kalka Chowk. Home Minister Anil Vij was among those present on the occasion.

Bihar organises investors’ meet

The Bihar Government and CII recently held an investors’ meet in Chandigarh as a precursor to Bihar Business Connect 2023 — Global Investors’ Summit.

Jindal Stainless awarded

Jindal Stainless has won seven gold and one silver award at the International Convention on Quality Concepts 2023 for excellence in quality management.

Croma’s ‘Festival of Dreams’

Croma has launched ‘Festival of Dreams’ with a host of offers across stores and website till November 15.

‘Digital Rupee by ICICI Bank’

ICICI Bank has enabled its customers to pay to any merchant QR code by using the bank's digital rupee (e?) app. It has made its digital rupee app UPI-interoperable.

AU Small, Fincare merger

The Board of Directors of AU Small Finance Bank and Fincare Small Finance Bank at their respective meetings have approved an all-stock merger of AU SFB and Fincare SFB.