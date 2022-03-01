SC agrees to hear plea of Mistry firm

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 28

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea by Cyrus Investment Pvt Ltd (CIPL) seeking to expunge certain remarks against him made by the top court in its judgment upholding Tata Group’s decision to remove him as its chairman.

On behalf of CIPL and Mistry, senior advocate Janak Dwarkadas told a Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana that it’s an application for expunging “certain remarks in the verdict which affect my reputation, integrity and character.”

Senior advocates Harish Salve and AM Singhvi, representing the Tata Group opposed the plea. “We have serious objections to the maintainability (of this application),” Salve said.

“We will hear this after 10 days,” said the Bench which included Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Hima Kohli.

The Supreme Court had in its February 15 order decided to hear in open court a petition filed by Shapoorji Pallonji Group seeking review of its March 26, 2021 verdict setting aside a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order restoring Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of the Tata Group.