SC dismisses former Fortis promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's bail plea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an interim bail plea of former Fortis promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh — accused of misappropriating Rs 2,397 crore of Religare Finvest Ltd in connivance with others.

“We are of the opinion that the presence of the accused was not a must..,” a Bench led by Justice MR Shah, dismissing the petition of Singh who had sought an interim bail on “humanitarian grounds” to help his ailing mother to take part in the last rites of his maternal uncle, who died on March 8.

The rejection order came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said there was something suspicious about Singh’s plea. “He is accused of Rs 2,400-crore liabilities and a flight risk," Mehta said.