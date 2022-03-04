SC junks Loop Telecom's plea seeking refund

New Delhi, March 3
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed Loop Telecom’s plea for refund of Rs 1,454 crore paid as 2G licence fee and an additional Rs 1,000 crore in damages for loss of reputation after cancellation of its licence. Loop Telecom had sought a direction to the DoT to refund Rs 1,454.94 crore paid by it as licence fee for the grant of Unified Access Licences in 21 service areas. —
