SCOPE hosts 49th AGM

SCOPE hosts 49th AGM


Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) recently hosted its 49th AGM addressed by Sandeep Kumar Gupta, chairman, SCOPE, and CMD, GAIL; Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE; Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, vice-chairman, SCOPE and CMD, Goa Shipyard Ltd., in the presence of Board members of SCOPE, CMDs, directors and senior officials of member PSEs.

LIC celebrates Constitution Day

LIC celebrated Constitution Day on November 26. Company chairperson Siddhartha Mohanty administered the pledge of Preamble to all employees of the corporation virtually.

Trident Foundation’s initiative

Trident Foundation has facilitated the construction of modern washrooms at Government High School, Kahneke, Barnala, elevating hygiene and sanitation standards.

JioAirFiber services in tricity

Jio has launched JioAirFiber services — an integrated end-to-end solution for home entertainment, smart home services and high-speed broadband - in Punjab, starting with tricity, including Panchkula.

Powergrid cultural meet

Powergrid recently held annual intra-regional cultural festival ‘Ab-hivyakti-2023’ in Chandigarh. Staff members and their family members from Ladakh, J&K, HP, Punjab & Haryana, mesmerised the audience.

Voltas unveils water heaters

Voltas has launched a water heater range with Quartzline technology. The company aims to expand its water heating solutions to consumers across the country.

Guru Kashi varsity convocation

Guru Kashi University, Talwandi Sabo, recently held its 3rd convocation. Former UGC chairman Dr DP Singh was the chief guest. Dr Ramesh P Rudra from University of Guelph, Canada, Dr Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairperson, National Commission for Minorities, and Dr DK Singh, head, AIIMS,

Bathinda, were also present.

iLearningEngines pilot project

iLearningEngines and Oculis Services have announced a partnership aimed at spreading awareness about the First Responder Programme, which has been launched in schools targeting students between the age of 14 and 18.

Nokia No. 1 in feature phones

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has emerged as the undisputed leader in the feature phone market by securing the top position in market share by value and second position by volume, according to the latest IDC report.

Lexus Design Awards India

Lexus India Design Awards India 2024 witnessed an overwhelming response, bringing to the fore some of the brightest minds, nurturing their vision to design for a better tomorrow.

Airtel campus recruitment

Airtel is set to bring on board over 700 campus hires from 100 plus colleges across the country. It has tied up with NIT Jalandhar, Thapar University, IIT Ropar, and IIM Amritsar to help young talent to accelerate their careers.

Air Asia expansion plans

AirAsia is expanding its network to connect millions of Indian travellers to 130 destinations across Asia and the APAC. Currently, it operates 10 routes directly from India to Malaysia and Thailand.

KAY2 Xenox to expand

TMT bars manufacturer KAY2 Xenox has announced its growth plan to augment its market share in Punjab. It plans to enhance production capacity of TMT bars from 48,000 MT to 60,000MT per annum.

HDFC Bank’s new BC centres

HDFC Bank has opened a new batch of 100+ BC centres across states in the country. The move is in line with the bank's unwavering commitment towards financial inclusion.

Road safety campaign

Considering safety of every individual as its priority, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) recently conducted a road safety awareness campaign in Bathinda.

Pact for e-commerce exports

To enable MSMEs and boost e-commerce exports, Amazon India has signed an MoU with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Silver bars of Guru Nanak Dev

To commemorate Guru Nanak jayanti, MMTC-PAMP has launched 50g silver bars bearing the image of Guru Nanak Dev and the Golden Temple.

HDFC Bank awarded

HDFC Bank has been awarded at the Global Private Banking Awards 2023. The awards include Best Private Bank for Education and Training of Private Bankers (Asia), Private Bank for Growth Strategy (Asia). Additionally, it was highly commended in the category of the Best Private Bank in India.

Star Health claims’ settlement

Star Health and Allied Insurance has settled claims worth over Rs 46 crore in Ludhiana and Rs 23 crore in Amritsar during April to September 2023.

Bajaj Finserv advantage fund

Bajaj Finserv has launched Balanced Advantage Fund for investment in equity and equity-related instruments, derivatives, and fixed income instruments. 


When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins

0.9 metre dug in two hours | Camp set up at Silkyara site fo...

At site, top PMO official assures safe evacuation

Uttarakhand: At site, top PMO official assures safe evacuation Uttarakhand: At site, top PMO official assures safe evacuation

India cooperating with US probe in Pannu case: Envoy

India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy

Says Canada yet to provide ‘specific inputs’ in Nijjar case

Indian Ambassador heckled by Khalistan supporters in NY

Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu heckled by Khalistan supporters in New York

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so


At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

Gurpurb celebrated with gaiety, fervour in Amritsar

Amritsar MC floats tender to aid tourist police project

Experts raise concerns over public health in Amritsar Medical Association meet

Snatching incident: Three men held for causing woman’s death

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Commuters take detours in Mohali

Farmers celebrate Gurpurb at protest site in Panchkula

Banwarilal Purohit pays obeisance at Sector 8 gurdwara

Haryana CM inaugurates parking at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

Nine flights to Delhi diverted due to bad weather

16 flights to Delhi diverted due to bad weather

Parts of Delhi-NCR receive light rainfall, IMD predicts hailstorm

Delhi air quality nears 'severe' zone

MBA, LLB students among 9 held for drug trafficking in Noida; marijuana, cocaine among other drugs seized

Sharpshooters of Arshdeep Singh gang, tasked with killing Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, arrested in Delhi

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Department starts weekly organic mandi

Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra: 200 pilgrims leave for Hazur Sahib via train

Admn to go ahead with ‘mohalla’ celebrations

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Van flagged off to spread awareness among people on Central schemes

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

Homeless sleep on footpaths as night shelters yet to be opened in Ludhiana

10 dengue cases reported from Ludhiana district

Man dies as car falls into village pond

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Sakhi narration competition marks Guru Nanak Jayanti in Patiala

Gurpurb celebrated with religious fervour

Night shelter in Sirhind fails to serve purpose as many unaware of facility

Open university commemorates Constitution Day