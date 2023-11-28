SCOPE hosts 49th AGM

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) recently hosted its 49th AGM addressed by Sandeep Kumar Gupta, chairman, SCOPE, and CMD, GAIL; Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE; Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, vice-chairman, SCOPE and CMD, Goa Shipyard Ltd., in the presence of Board members of SCOPE, CMDs, directors and senior officials of member PSEs.

LIC celebrates Constitution Day

LIC celebrated Constitution Day on November 26. Company chairperson Siddhartha Mohanty administered the pledge of Preamble to all employees of the corporation virtually.

Trident Foundation’s initiative

Trident Foundation has facilitated the construction of modern washrooms at Government High School, Kahneke, Barnala, elevating hygiene and sanitation standards.

JioAirFiber services in tricity

Jio has launched JioAirFiber services — an integrated end-to-end solution for home entertainment, smart home services and high-speed broadband - in Punjab, starting with tricity, including Panchkula.

Powergrid cultural meet

Powergrid recently held annual intra-regional cultural festival ‘Ab-hivyakti-2023’ in Chandigarh. Staff members and their family members from Ladakh, J&K, HP, Punjab & Haryana, mesmerised the audience.

Voltas unveils water heaters

Voltas has launched a water heater range with Quartzline technology. The company aims to expand its water heating solutions to consumers across the country.

Guru Kashi varsity convocation

Guru Kashi University, Talwandi Sabo, recently held its 3rd convocation. Former UGC chairman Dr DP Singh was the chief guest. Dr Ramesh P Rudra from University of Guelph, Canada, Dr Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairperson, National Commission for Minorities, and Dr DK Singh, head, AIIMS,

Bathinda, were also present.

iLearningEngines pilot project

iLearningEngines and Oculis Services have announced a partnership aimed at spreading awareness about the First Responder Programme, which has been launched in schools targeting students between the age of 14 and 18.

Nokia No. 1 in feature phones

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has emerged as the undisputed leader in the feature phone market by securing the top position in market share by value and second position by volume, according to the latest IDC report.

Lexus Design Awards India

Lexus India Design Awards India 2024 witnessed an overwhelming response, bringing to the fore some of the brightest minds, nurturing their vision to design for a better tomorrow.

Airtel campus recruitment

Airtel is set to bring on board over 700 campus hires from 100 plus colleges across the country. It has tied up with NIT Jalandhar, Thapar University, IIT Ropar, and IIM Amritsar to help young talent to accelerate their careers.

Air Asia expansion plans

AirAsia is expanding its network to connect millions of Indian travellers to 130 destinations across Asia and the APAC. Currently, it operates 10 routes directly from India to Malaysia and Thailand.

KAY2 Xenox to expand

TMT bars manufacturer KAY2 Xenox has announced its growth plan to augment its market share in Punjab. It plans to enhance production capacity of TMT bars from 48,000 MT to 60,000MT per annum.

HDFC Bank’s new BC centres

HDFC Bank has opened a new batch of 100+ BC centres across states in the country. The move is in line with the bank's unwavering commitment towards financial inclusion.

Road safety campaign

Considering safety of every individual as its priority, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) recently conducted a road safety awareness campaign in Bathinda.

Pact for e-commerce exports

To enable MSMEs and boost e-commerce exports, Amazon India has signed an MoU with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Silver bars of Guru Nanak Dev

To commemorate Guru Nanak jayanti, MMTC-PAMP has launched 50g silver bars bearing the image of Guru Nanak Dev and the Golden Temple.

HDFC Bank awarded

HDFC Bank has been awarded at the Global Private Banking Awards 2023. The awards include Best Private Bank for Education and Training of Private Bankers (Asia), Private Bank for Growth Strategy (Asia). Additionally, it was highly commended in the category of the Best Private Bank in India.

Star Health claims’ settlement

Star Health and Allied Insurance has settled claims worth over Rs 46 crore in Ludhiana and Rs 23 crore in Amritsar during April to September 2023.

Bajaj Finserv advantage fund

Bajaj Finserv has launched Balanced Advantage Fund for investment in equity and equity-related instruments, derivatives, and fixed income instruments.