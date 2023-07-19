SEBI attaches accounts of Dhoot to recover dues

New Delhi, July 18
SEBI has ordered the attachment of bank, demat accounts and mutual fund holdings of Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot to recover dues totalling Rs 5.16 lakh.
The decision has been taken after Dhoot failed to pay the fine imposed on him in March for not making disclosures about his interest in Supreme Energy and that Quality Techno Advisors Pvt Ltd and Credential Finance Ltd were related parties.
