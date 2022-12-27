SEBI attaches bank, demat accounts of Sahara firm, Roy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 26

Markets regulator SEBI on Monday ordered the attachment of bank and demat accounts of the Sahara Group firm, its chief Subrata Roy and others to recover Rs 6.42 crore for violating regulatory norms in the issuance of optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs).

The recovery proceedings against Sahara India Real Estate Corporation, Subrata Roy, Ashok Roy Choudhary, Ravi Shanker Dubey and Vandana Bharrgava include interest, all costs, charges and expenses. The SEBI also asked banks, depositories and MFs not to allow any debit from their accounts.