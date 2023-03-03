SEBI bans Arshad Warsi, 44 others from market

PTI

New Delhi, March 2

SEBI on Thursday barred 45 entities, including actor Arshad Warsi, his wife Maria Goretti and others, from the securities market in cases related to manipulating the share prices of two companies through uploading misleading videos on YouTube channels.

The cases pertain to uploading misleading videos on YouTube channels and recommending investors to buy the shares of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd and Sharpline Broadcast Ltd. Apart from the couple, some of the promoters of Sadhna Broadcast have been restrained from the securities market for their involvement.