 Sebi bans Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka from holding directorial position for siphoning off ZEEL funds : The Tribune India

Sebi bans Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka from holding directorial position for siphoning off ZEEL funds

Siphoning of funds appears to be a well-planned scheme, says the markets regulator

Sebi bans Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka from holding directorial position for siphoning off ZEEL funds

Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra. File



PTI

New Delhi, June 12

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday barred Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) MD and CEO Punit Goenka from holding the position of a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company for siphoning off funds of the media firm.

The case pertains to Chandra, who was also the chairman of ZEEL during the alleged violation, and Goenka having abused their position as directors or KMPs of a listed company for siphoning off funds for their own benefit.

In its interim order, Sebi noted that Chandra and Goenka alienated the assets of ZEEL and other listed companies of Essel Group for the benefit of associate entities, which are owned and controlled by them.

The siphoning of funds appears to be a well-planned scheme since, in some instances, the layering of transactions involved using as many as 13 entities as pass-through entities within a short period of two days only, it added.

Sebi noted that the share price of ZEEL has come down from a high of close to Rs 600 per share to the current price of less than Rs 200 per share during the period FY 2018-19 to FY 2022-23. This erosion of wealth despite the company being so profitable and generating profit after tax consistently would lead to a conclusion that “all was not well with the company”.

During this period, the promoter shareholding dropped from 41.62 per cent to the current level of 3.99 per cent.

Although the promoter family is only holding 3.99 per cent shares in ZEEL, Chandra and Goenka continue to be at the helm of affairs of ZEEL, the order noted.

“Noticees (Chandra and Goneka) created a façade through sham entries to misrepresent to the investors as well as the regulator that money had been returned by associate entities, whereas in reality, it was ZEEL’s own funds which were rotated through multiple layers to finally end in ZEEL’s account.

The noticees have attempted to ride piggyback on the success of ZEEL, the flagship company of Essel Group, to bankroll the associate entities, which are owned and controlled by them,” Sebi said in its 17-page order.

The order came after Sebi conducted an examination in the wake of the resignation of two independent directors—Sunil Kumar and Neharika Vohra—of ZEEL in November 2019.

They had raised concerns over several issues, including the appropriation of certain Fixed Deposit (FD) of ZEEL by Yes Bank for squaring off loans of related entities of Essel Group. Vohra alleged that bank guarantees were given to a subsidiary without approval from ZEEL’s board.

Sebi’s investigation found that Chandra had provided a “Letter of Comfort” or LoC in September 2018, that was towards a Rs 200 crore loan outstanding from Essel Group Mobility.

Going by the letter, the Rs 200 crore FD available with Yes Bank from any of the Essel Group companies, including ZEEL, could be taken to settle it. Accordingly, Yes Bank had adjusted the loans of seven associate entities with this Rs 200 crore of ZEEL.

Later, it was found that these seven entities were owned or controlled by family members of Chandra and Goenka, Sebi noted.

When Sebi investigated further, ZEEL submitted that Rs 200 crore had been returned by the associate entities to ZEEL. Since Chandra and Goenka had signed the LoCs without consulting or informing the Board, both were found to have violated provisions of LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) rules.

Accordingly, Sebi said, “Noticees shall cease to hold the position of a director or a Key Managerial Personnel in any listed company or its subsidiaries until further orders”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

NHAI begins closing illegal exits near Gurugram highway

2
Punjab

Budhlada MLA Budh Ram appointed Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab working president

3
Nation

Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City

4
Nation Visa Fraud

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags 'gaps'

5
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali NH restored

6
Punjab

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

7
Punjab

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

8
Punjab

Goldy Brar's close associate Harpreet Singh arrested

9
Trending

Video: Bride seen riding scooter without helmet, Delhi Police reaction will leave you in splits

10
Haryana

Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Kurukshetra

Don't Miss

View All
‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Top News

Centre says CoWIN data is completely safe, terms reports of data breach ‘mischievous’

CoWIN data completely safe, reports of breach ‘mischievous’: Centre; CERT-In reviews matter

'Certain Twitter users claimed personal data of individuals ...

Centre imposes stock-holding limit on wheat till March 2024 to check surge in prices

Centre imposes stock-holding limit on wheat till March 2024 to check surge in prices

Decides to offload 15 lakh tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers...

India’s retail inflation dips to over 2-year low of 4.25 pc in May

India's retail inflation dips to over 2-year low of 4.25 pc in May

It is for the fourth straight month when retail inflation ha...

Farmers at Kurukshetra mahapanchayat threaten agitation if sunflower is not procured at MSP

Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Kurukshetra

Farmers gathered at Pipli grain market in Kurukshetra to pre...

IOA plans to hold WFI polls on July 4; appoints former J-K High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal as returning officer

IOA to hold WFI polls on July 4; former J-K HC Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal to be returning officer

Elections will be conducted at the special general meeting o...


Cities

View All

Armed men rob cash management firm employee of Rs 10 lakh in Amritsar

Armed men in Amritsar rob cash management firm employee of Rs 10 lakh

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

Missing minor recovered from gurdwara, SHO suspended

'Kalapani' hails Punjabis' role in freedom struggle

Increase in VAT on petrol, diesel decried

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Fuel price gap widens in Mohali, Chandigarh

Dadu Majra to get rid of garbage mountain before Jan, says Chandigarh Mayor

Clash over water slide at Fun City park lands 2 in hospital

Chandigarh Congress members up in arms

Bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber can’t operate in Delhi for now

Bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber can’t operate in Delhi for now

2 feared dead, 8 rescued as fire breaks out in Ghaziabad building

Delhi court refuses to grant transit remand of KTF operatives Amritpal and Amrik Singh to Punjab Police

Delhi HC gives protection from arrest to M3M Group owners in money-laundering case

AAP’s politics solely dependent on educating children: Arvind Kejriwal

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

MPs review flood protection works ahead of monsoon

Shiksha Mahakumbh at NIT ends

Protest held over fake SC certificates

Power cut troubles Sewa Kendra visitors in Phagwara

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Rs 8.25 crore heist in Ludhiana: Cops suspect insider's role, claim vital clues

Illegal change of land use: GLADA orders seizure of property, imposes penalty

Building bylaws being flouted with impunity, says RTI activist

Ludhiana residents resent fuel price hike

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

Ban on bursting of crackers at functions

Dist BJP Kisan Morcha appoints office-bearers

Patiala: Power supply to be hit for five days