SEBI bars two firms for misleading clients

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator SEBI has barred two firms — F6 Finserve and F6 Commodities — and four persons from the securities markets for five years in a case pertaining to misutilisation of client funds and securities. They have also been asked to refund the investors’ money along with interest. The individuals banned are Pankaj Goel, Meenu Goel, Deepak Goel and Ruchika Goel. tns
CCI penalises 7 firms for cartelisation in tenders
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday penalised seven companies for contravening various provisions of the Competition Act, 2002, including cartelisation for supplying a vital safety part to Indian Railways. The case was initiated on the basis of a lesser penalty application filed by one of the seven entities.
