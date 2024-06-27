Sebi eases trading norm for companies’ insiders

New Delhi, June 26
Capital markets regulator Sebi today eased ‘trading plans’ framework for companies’ insiders, who are perpetually in possession of unpublished price sensitive information. Under the rule, ‘Trading Plans’ (TP) enable persons like senior management or Key Managerial Personnel, who are perpetually in possession of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information, to trade in securities in a compliant manner.
In a notification, Sebi said that a minimum cool-off period between disclosure and implementation of trading plan has been reduced to four months from six months earlier. It means trading plans can be executed only after 6 months from its public disclosure.
The regulator said the insider will have flexibility, during formulation of TP, to provide price limits — upper price limits for buy trades and lower price limits for sell trades. Such price limit will be within +/-20 per cent of the closing price on date of submission of TP.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Emergency biggest, darkest chapter of direct attack on Constitution: President's maiden address of NDA 3.0
VP Dhankhar doubles down on Emergency issue, says country de...
Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them : Zamir Kabulov
Says they are not fighting with the Ukrainian regime but wit...
Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken
His remarks come at the release of the annual State Departme...
AAP to boycott President’s address to Parliament to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest
AAP general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sand...