SEBI fines NSE, ex-MDs Ramkrishna, Narain and others in key appointment case

The capital market regulator has levied a fine of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna, Rs 2 crore each on the NSE, Narain and Subramanian and Rs 6 lakh on V R Narasimhan

SEBI fines NSE, ex-MDs Ramkrishna, Narain and others in key appointment case

Photo for representational purpose only. File

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, February 12

The Security & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday issued an order penalising the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and its former Managing Directors (MD) and Chief Executive Officers Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain and others for violating securities contract rules in a case related to the appointment of Anand Subramanian as group operating officer and adviser to the MD.

The capital market regulator has levied a fine of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna, Rs 2 crore each on the NSE, Narain and Subramanian and Rs 6 lakh on V R Narasimhan, who was the chief regulatory officer and chief compliance officer.

The SEBI in its order, which runs into 190 pages, has concluded that Ramkrishna was guided by a yogi residing in the Himalayas for the appointment of Subramanian, as the NSE’s chief operating officer (COO) in 2013. The appointment cost NSE Rs 5 crore, it added.

More to the fine the SEBI has also barred the NSE from launching any new product for a period of six months.

Further, Ramkrishna and Subramanian have been restrained from associating with any market infrastructure institution or any intermediary registered with the SEBI for a period of three years, while the same for Narain is two years, it said.

Also, the SEBI has directed the NSE to forfeit the excess leave encashment of Rs 1.54 crore and the deferred bonus of Rs 2.83 crore, of Ramkrishna, which was retained by the NSE and deposit the same to its ‘Investor Protection Fund Trust’ within six days.

In the order the SEBI said, “Noticee no. 1 (Ramkrishna) has made incorrect and misleading submission before the NSE that the unknown person was a ‘siddha-purusha’ or ‘paramhansa’, who did not have physical persona and could materialise at will.”

The SEBI said that Ramkrishna continuously shared “internal confidential information of NSE with an unknown person” whom she had never met for almost 20 years, but communicated through emails.

“Their spiritual powers do not require them to have any such physical coordinates and would manifest at will,” Ramkrishna had responded to the SEBI query.

The SEBI said an email from the unknown ‘Siddha-purusha’ even carried the diktat that Subramanian be exempt from the contractual 5-day work week and instead be asked to come only for three days and allowed to work the rest of the time at will.

“Noticee no. 6 (Subramanian) was also an accomplice with the unknown person who influenced the decision of Noticee no. 1 (Ramkrishna) and thereby benefiting himself by being re-designated as ‘group operating officer and advisor to MD’ and having the compensation being paid to him increase substantially each year, upon the advice of the unknown person to Noticee no. 1,” the SEBI order read.

“From the record of events of the appointment of Noticee no. 6 and substantial increase in his emoluments every year and the delegation of powers akin to that of MD and CEO, along with the e-mail exchanges between Noticee no. 1 with the unknown person where Noticee no. 6 was also a recipient, it is clear that there has been a conspiracy for the appointment and rise of Noticee no. 6 in NSE,” it added.

The SEBI said that in spite of being aware of the irregularities on the appointment of Subramanian, Narain and NSE did not record the matter in the minutes of the board meeting in the name of confidentiality and sensitive information.

While Ramkrishna was MD and CEO of NSE from April 2013 to December 2016, Narain was the MD and CEO of the exchange from April 1994 till March 2013. Thereafter, he was appointed as vice-chairman in the non-executive category on the NSE’s board from April 2013 and remained so till June 2017.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

2
Trending

Pakistan MP marries third time; 18-year-old wife posts romantic video; politician's angry daughter tells social media to keep her out

3
Haryana

Day after, 16 Gurugram housing societies allege poor construction

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh suspends licence of two pharma companies

5
Trending

Video: Mother in Haryana's Faridabad lowers kid from 9th to 8th floor using bedsheet to fetch her sari

6
Punjab Election

Illegal mining: Ropar administration's clean chit to Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

7
Amritsar

Ravneet Bittu to aid of Navjot Sidhu, warns dissidents

8
Sports

IPL Auction: Mumbai Indians laps up Ishan Kishan for 15.25 crore, second-costliest Indian after Yuvraj

9
Punjab

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

10
Chandigarh

FIR against Haryana IPS officer's wife

Don't Miss

View All
Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Top Stories

CBI books ABG Shipyard Ltd in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

CBI books ABG Shipyard, directors in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

The company was sanctioned credit facilities from 28 banks

Indian industrialist Rahul Bajaj dies at 83

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, India's original 'Make in India' king, dies at 83

He died after a prolonged illness, a company spokespersons s...

Current situation at LAC arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar

Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar

He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...

Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by two hours

Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours

Campaign ban now from 10 pm to 6 am, says poll panel

Mamata Banerjee forms 20-member TMC working committee to stem internal discord

Mamata dissolves TMC national office-bearers’ committee, forms 20-member panel to stem internal rift

Comes in the middle of old versus new guard faceoff within t...

Cities

View All

Bittu to aid of Sidhu, warns dissidents

Ravneet Bittu to aid of Navjot Sidhu, warns dissidents

Amritsar: Drug issue remains elusive in poll-time promises, speeches

Sports infra upgrade in Amritsar district finds no mention in manifestos

Youngsters of Amritsar educate voters about NOTA

Amritsar South: AAP's Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar believes in meeting voters personally

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

UT sends Tenancy Act to Centre for Parl nod

Chandigarh sends Tenancy Act to Centre for Parliament nod

Chandigarh records 87 new Covid cases

FIR against Haryana IPS officer's wife

Top Railway official, 5 others held for graft

Punjab Poll 2022: 1.03% voters above 80, 0.47% divyangs seek postal ballot

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

High Court directs authority concerned to look into complaint against Jalandhar candidate

Punjab and Haryana High Court tells authority concerned to look into complaint against Jalandhar poll candidate

Seeking AAP ticket from Jalandhar Central, man loses Rs 20 lakh

Manoranjan Kalia, Rajinder Beri pitted against each other for third time

Punjab Police destroyed heritage material: Bhai Baldeep Singh

2 deaths, 33 fresh Covid cases surface in Jalandhar district

Worker dies in mishap, kin get EPFO benefits within 24 hours

Worker dies in mishap, kin get EPFO benefits within 24 hours

76-year-old woman dies of Covid, 18 new cases in district

Candidates rely on door-to-door campaign in Ludhiana

Give me 5 years and see the difference: Charanjit Channi

Over 375 attend BJP convention in Ludhiana

Health Dept scrambles to achieve vax target as poll date draws near

Patiala Health Dept scrambles to achieve vaccination target as poll date draws near

RTAs implement old bus timetable, Roadways stare at Rs 10 lakh per day loss

Punjabi University forms committee to deal with stray dog menace

Patiala: RGNUL releases handbook on drafting complaints