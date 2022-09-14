SEBI has no role in IPO pricing, says Madhabi

Mumbai, September 13
SEBI has “no business” suggesting IPO pricing for new-age tech companies, and it is the investment bankers who should allay any concerns around the issue, chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Tuesday.
Buch said companies need to be more forthcoming on disclosures on how valuations have changed between a pre-initial public offering (IPO) placement of shares and the price which is being asked for in the issue.
