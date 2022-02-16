SEBI makes provision of splitting chairman and MD roles voluntary

SEBI makes provision of splitting chairman and MD roles voluntary

PTI

New Delhi, February 15

In a significant move, markets watchdog SEBI on Tuesday decided to implement the requirement to separate the positions of Chairperson and Managing Director at listed companies on a voluntary basis and not make it mandatory for now. The development comes against the backdrop of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently saying the regulator should hear if Indian companies have a view on the matter even as she made it clear that she was not “giving a diktat”.

Breather for India Inc

  • The top 500 listed entities were required to split the roles of Chairperson and MD/CEO before the April 2022 deadline
  • Initially, the listed entities were required to separate the roles of Chairperson and MD/CEO from April 1, 2020 onwards
  • However, based on industry representations, an additional time period of two years was given for compliance

The top 500 listed entities were required to split the roles of Chairperson and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer before the April 2022 deadline.

SEBI cited “rather unsatisfactory level of compliance achieved so far” as among the reasons for the latest decision, which came after its Board meeting on Tuesday.

Initially, the listed entities were required to separate the roles of Chairperson and MD/CEO from April 1, 2020 onwards. However, based on industry representations, an additional time period of two years was given for compliance.

“Considering rather unsatisfactory level of compliance achieved so far, with respect to this corporate governance reform, various representations received, constraints posed by the prevailing pandemic situation and with a view to enabling the companies to plan for a smoother transition, as a way forward, SEBI Board at this juncture, decided that this provision may not be retained as a mandatory requirement and instead be made applicable to the listed entities on a voluntary basis,” it added. As the revised deadline for compliance is less than two months away, SEBI said that on a review it is seen that the compliance level, which stood at 50.4% among the top 500 listed companies as on September 2019 has progressed to only 54% as on December 31, 2021.

Thus, there has been barely a 4% incremental improvement in compliance by the top 500 listed companies over the last two years. Hence, expecting the remaining about 46% of the top 500 listed companies to comply with these norms by the target date would be a tall order, it added.

SEBI also noted that it continues to receive representations from industry bodies and corporates expressing various compelling reasons, difficulties and challenges for not being able to comply with this regulatory mandate.

Many companies have the post of CMD, leading to some overlapping of the Board and management, which could lead to conflict of interest. Against this backdrop, SEBI, in May 2018, came out with the norms to split the post. —

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

2
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

3
Punjab

AAP getting 60 seats in Punjab; Channi losing both seats; Sidhu, Majithia also losing, claims Arvind Kejriwal

4
Nation

10-year-old boy sees mother in intimate position with 14-year-old cousin in Rajasthan, murdered

5
Punjab

'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years

6
Nation

Madhubala's 96-year-old sister 'ill-treated' by daughter-in-law in New Zealand, put alone on a flight to Mumbai

7
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

8
Nation

48-year-old man marries 14 women in 7 states; first time in 1982, last in 2020; arrested

9
Nation

Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam

10
Patiala

What Capt Amarinder Singh could not do in his entire tenure Charanjit Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

Don't Miss

View All
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

Top Stories

Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens

Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens

Putin ready for talks with West

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...

Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers’ protest

Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest

For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...

CBI lookout circular against ABG chief in ~22K-cr cheating case

CBI lookout circular against ABG chief Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal in Rs 22K-cr cheating case

Red Fort accused Sidhu dies in mishap

Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap

Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza

Cities

View All

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

Voters seek access to better roads, sewerage and jobs

Candidates intensify campaign in Amritsar

Won’t vanish after winning seat, promises Talbir Singh Gill

Taking Cong to task, Ranjit Singh Chajjalwaddi raising poor health and education system

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab's future secure in NDA's hands: JP Nadda

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Chandigarh’s bicycle project catches parliamentary panel’s fancy

Mani Majra Man duped of Rs 8.72 lakh by Facebook ‘friend’

Garbage dump raises stink in Sector 50-D, Chandigarh

Chandigarh cops turn blind eye to parking on cycle track

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

Where is anti-corruption Bill, Ajay Maken asks AAP

Jalandhar: Shobha yatra taken out on eve of Ravidas Jayanti

Jalandhar north: Cong, BJP in direct contest here

Nakodar: A fight among doc, engineer, cop, farmers

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Ravidassias remove AAP hoardings, posters from 'shobha yatra' route

2 dead, 30 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

RUB 'inaugurated' by minister on Jan 1 still closed to public

Thieves strike at courier firm office, steal Rs1 lakh

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Sukhbir Singh Badal promises more social welfare schemes

Punjab needs industry’s revival to get rid of huge debt: Minister

BJP Nabha face accused of hiding facts in affidavit

‘Resume primary classes as well’