SEBI notice to four entities in Fortis fund diversion case

New Delhi, June 14
SEBI has sent notices to four entities asking them to pay Rs 4.56 crore within 15 days in Fortis Healthcare’s case of fund diversion and misrepresentations to conceal the fraud. In addition, the regulator warned of attachment of assets if they fail to make the payment within the stipulated time.
