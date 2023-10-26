SEBI orders defreezing of Rana Kapoor’s accounts

PTI

New Delhi, October 25

Markets regulator SEBI has ordered the defreezing of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holdings of Rana Kapoor, former MD and CEO of Yes Bank. Kapoor has been in jail since March 2020 in connection with the DHFL money laundering case.

The SEBI, in July, sent a notice to Kapoor asking him to pay Rs 2.22 crore in a case of misselling the private sector lender’s Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds and warned of arrest and attachment of assets and bank accounts if he fails to make the payment within 15 days.

This amount includes interest and recovery costs. The demand notice came after Kapoor failed to pay the fine of Rs 2 crore imposed on him by the SEBI in September 2022.