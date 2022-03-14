Sebi releases list of nine untraceable defaulters

New Delhi, March 14
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday released a list of nine individual defaulters who are untraceable.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said even though recovery certificates were drawn up against nine individuals by the recovery officer, these notices could not be served on the defaulters at their last known addresses. These notices were issued from June 2014 to November 2021, according to a notice.
The recovery proceedings are initiated against the defaulters, who failed to return the investors’ money or failed to pay fines imposed on them by the regulator for various unlawful acts related to the securities market.
Those named by Sebi are—Rajnish Bhanwarlal Jain, Prashant Mulekar, Suleman Sadru Merchant, Naresh Shah, Kaushik Karsanbhai Patel, Varsha Madhusuan Satpalkar & Janardan Arvind Parulekar, Sudhir Nathuram Pawar & Somit Kishanchandra Saxena, Rajnee Rajan Gitaye and Girish Srichand Valecha and Nagma Husain Ahmed Ansari.
In the notice, the regulator has asked these defaulters to contact Sebi’s recovery officer by sending a letter or an e-mail by March 29, 2022.
“Further, if any person is aware of the whereabouts of the defaulter(s) detail of the same may be provided by sending a letter to the recovery officer by March 29, 2022”, it added.
Sebi has powers to recover money from various entities by way of passing orders for a refund of money to investors, disgorgement of funds to be distributed to investors, and also collecting fees and penalties levied by it. Since getting the recovery powers in 2013, Sebi has initiated recovery proceedings against a large number of defaulters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Covid vaccination for 12-14-year-olds, booster for all 60-plus from March 16
Biological E’s Corbevax will be administered to them
5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
The injured have been admitted to local hospital
Senior advocate Amol Rattan Singh Sidhu tipped to be new Punjab Advocate-General
Sidhu has been the president of Punjab and Haryana High Cour...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine, Russia resume talks as fighting nears Kyiv
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweets a photo...
Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP
Says AAP is not new, knows how to run governments