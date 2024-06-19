Sebi slaps penalty on Hexa Tradex

New Delhi, June 18
Markets regulator Sebi today levied penalties totalling Rs 35 lakh on OP Jindal Group's firm Hexa Tradex Ltd, its promoters and directors for flouting delisting norms and other disclosure rules.
The regulator slapped fines within the range of Rs 2-5 lakh on Hexa Tradex, its chairperson Raj Kamal Aggarwal, Ravinder Nath Leekha, Vinita Jha, Girish Sharma, and Pravesh Srivastava.
