Sebi slaps penalty on Hexa Tradex

PTI

New Delhi, June 18

Markets regulator Sebi today levied penalties totalling Rs 35 lakh on OP Jindal Group's firm Hexa Tradex Ltd, its promoters and directors for flouting delisting norms and other disclosure rules.

The regulator slapped fines within the range of Rs 2-5 lakh on Hexa Tradex, its chairperson Raj Kamal Aggarwal, Ravinder Nath Leekha, Vinita Jha, Girish Sharma, and Pravesh Srivastava.